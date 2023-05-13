Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.

* Eagle Ridge Biker Church will host the 3rd annual Bike Ride to benefit Operation Veterans Hope is Saturday, May 20. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Bike Blessing at 10 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Around 12:15 p.m., food available by American Legion Post 674 Mt. Holly Springs and Texas Tom and Entertainment by Hit N Run. Other vendors will be on site, including The Patch Lady, The Popcorn Lady of PA, Visual Art by Floyd Barrick, 4 Paws 4 a Cause, Radical Son Ministry, Celebrate Recovery, Cal’s Hope, and Helping Heart Missions at Uriah. Cost for the event is $20 per rider, $10 per passenger and $10 for non-riders. Proceeds from this event will go to Operation Veterans Hope. For more information, email eagleridgebikerchurch@gmail.com or call the church at 717-486-7543. Address is Uriah Community Church / Eagle Ridge Biker Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners. Check it out on Facebook.

