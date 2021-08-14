After a year of pandemic restrictions, “God on the Ground” is back.
The planning committee is looking forward to coming together again as a community to celebrate God’s presence in the lives of the people.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, eight churches will join together to sponsor “God on the Ground” Praise Fest from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park Amphitheater.
This event will include Christian bands, children’s activities, and free food (hamburgers, hot dogs and more). There will be messages in English and Spanish and also opportunities for sharing prayer requests.
This is the seventh year this event has been held as a community initiative for churches and congregations to work together in bringing a greater presence of the Gospel’s Good News beyond the walls of the churches.
Bring a chair or a blanket and join this community event of fellowship and fun.
In case of rain, the Praise Fest will be canceled.
