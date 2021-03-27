We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in the understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Does love delight in evil? Does God delight in evil?
We live in a time when evil is considered good. Fear is rampant. We focus on our fears which allows it to guide our choices in life. Fear is evil. To believe that God requires absolute obedience and punishes those who do not comply is evil. We have been presented a God who delights in punishment of our sin.
Fear has become one of the prominent tactics in those who are called to represent God. Consider all the bold proclamations that God is punishing our nation for its sins. Yet our message is that of reconciliation. God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself. Are we missing something here?
One of the evilest of all presentations that God delights in evil is the “rapture theology.” The base principle of this teaching is to tell people that they will be “left behind” if they don’t get their life in order before Jesus returns. This is a belief that not only delights in evil but uses it as a manipulative tool to persuade people to come to Christ.
God doesn’t delight in fear tactics. To do so would be to align with evil to entice men to receive Him.
At the core of this thinking is that we do not believe that love is enough to draw men to Christ. It is the goodness of God that draws men to repentance. He is love and He loves us. He is not a Father that abandons His children in their failure. No, instead He is there to aid, comfort, heal and restore us. He never delights in evil. His delight is in His relationship of love with us.
Know this, the coming of the Lord is never meant to frighten you. It is our living hope! We who are His will never be “left behind.” His love is enough. We are secure in Him. There is nothing for us to fear about evil in our life. We have been redeemed fully and our future is determined. God delights in us.
