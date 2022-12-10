I recently went out to eat with friends at one of the nicer restaurants in our area. The food was good, but the service was inexcusably slow. By the time we had waited over an hour for our checks I was feeling distinctly impatient. You know that old saying, ”Be careful what you pray for; you just might get it?”
The older I get the more careful I’ve become about what I pray for. Far too often God answers my prayers by sending me situations in which I am forced to confront my character defects and weaknesses, instead of waving a magic wand and making me better. Since I’ve frequently prayed for patience I certainly got an opportunity to practice patience the other day.
Recently, my granddaughter observed that if we have trouble loving ourselves, we can start by being kind to ourselves. Many of us have trouble loving ourselves, I suspect. If you are anything like me, it is easier to judge and shame myself than give myself a pat on the back. It’s easy to bombard myself with shoulds and oughts and unrealistic expectations. I have been joking about failing my patience test at that restaurant, but I am really disappointed my grumpy gremlin showed her face that afternoon. Instead of practicing gratitude like I write about, I got testy and irritable. Consequently, I came home and dug through some of my 12-step readings to find a copy of the Knot Prayer.
“Dear God, please untie the knots in my mind, my heart, my life. Remove the have nots, the do nots, and the can nots that I use to beat myself up. Erase the will nots, the may nots, and the might nots that I house in my heart. Release me from the could nots, would nots, and should nots that obstruct my life. Most of all, dear God, please remove all the am nots I allow to hold me back, especially the belief that I am not good enough or worthy of being loved. Amen”
Change comes slowly. The important thing, as my granddaughter observed, is being kind to ourselves by resisting all of those “knots” that get in our way. Early in my 12 step journey I was introduced to a reading called “An Autobiography in 5 Short Steps.” When I stumble and fall now, I get out this reading to remind myself to stop “shoulding” on myself and simply start over.
I walk down the street. There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I fall in. I am lost. I am helpless. It isn’t my fault. It takes forever to find my way out.
I walk down the same street. There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I pretend I don’t see it. I fall in again. I can’t believe I am in the same place, but it isn’t my fault. It still takes a long time to get out.
I walk down the same street. There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I see it is there. I still fall in – it’s a habit, but I know where I am. I recognize it is my fault so I am able to get out immediately.
I walk down the street. There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I walk around it.
I walk down another street.
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church
