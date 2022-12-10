I recently went out to eat with friends at one of the nicer restaurants in our area. The food was good, but the service was inexcusably slow. By the time we had waited over an hour for our checks I was feeling distinctly impatient. You know that old saying, ”Be careful what you pray for; you just might get it?”

The older I get the more careful I’ve become about what I pray for. Far too often God answers my prayers by sending me situations in which I am forced to confront my character defects and weaknesses, instead of waving a magic wand and making me better. Since I’ve frequently prayed for patience I certainly got an opportunity to practice patience the other day.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.