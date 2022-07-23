The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB) meets Aug. 1, at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery at 7:30 a.m. with guest speaker Vicar Mike Faust of the Bendersville Lutheran Parish.
Faust first lead the group in 2021 and returns once more as he completes his time at United Lutheran Seminary and prepares to enter the Lutheran Ministry of Word and Sacrament.
Soon to be called pastor, Faust began his career soon after his graduation from Maryland’s Belair Community College.
For many years he managed and owned the Jiffy Lube business in Hanover while living in New Oxford.
After feeling a call to church ministry he entered the four-year seminary in Gettysburg and will soon take on the mantle of his second career as a Lutheran minister.
Everyone is invited to attend this multi-denominational group to enjoy the food and fellowship of the morning gathering on the first Monday of each month at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grille on state Route 234 west of Biglerville.
After the 7:30 a.m. coffee and food orders, the 8 a.m. singing is led by Carol Rex, often with Klaus Bergmann accompanying with the accordion.
The guest speaker’s presentation follows with special prayers as requested by the attendees.
The program wraps up with fellowship, typically ending by about 9 a.m.
All regulars and visitors may pre-register, with Charlotte Bergmann at 717-677-8242 in the effort to assist planning.
The next gathering of UAPB will be on Sept. 5, Labor Day, with Pastor Gary Fanus of Biglerville’s Centenary United Methodist Church as the speaker.
