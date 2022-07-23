The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB) meets Aug. 1, at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery at 7:30 a.m. with guest speaker Vicar Mike Faust of the Bendersville Lutheran Parish.

Faust first lead the group in 2021 and returns once more as he completes his time at United Lutheran Seminary and prepares to enter the Lutheran Ministry of Word and Sacrament.

