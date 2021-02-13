Heaven is a place of endless gratitude and creativity. Gratitude and creativity are like identical twins, the same, yet different.
Gratitude is our conscious, heartfelt, appreciative response to a world that affirms, embraces, and cares for us. Creativity springs from that which ties us to the Divine, an expression of our deepest longings and perceptions, translating who we are as part of the God-ness within us, shaping and defining us as unique individuals.
What binds us together as human beings is our shared sense of wonder and awe, even when our individual values and responses are vastly different.
For instance, a physicist sees beauty in formulas, a mechanic in a purring motor, a gardener in the textures, colors, and varieties of plants, a musician in the blending and shifting order of sounds.
Heaven is a place of endless gratitude and creativity, and ours is a world of such awesomeness and wonder that it easily becomes a heaven on earth in the here and now, especially when we express that which is best in us...love expressed as gratitude and creativity.
The fear of the Lord of which Scripture refers is a complex emotional response that is wrapped in gratitude for divine creativity.
This fear of the Lord is not the fear one experiences when one’s car is spinning out of control on an icy road or one falls from a three story window.
This fear of the Lord is an overwhelming, life changing response to the presence of Something or Someone so overwhelming, so majestic one is literally shattered and reborn by the awareness of one’s insignificance in the face of such vast greatness.
When I opened my computer this morning the picture that came up was a shot of a colorful galaxy swirling in space.
Just seeing that picture took my breath away, stretching the boundaries of my wonder and imagination. It wasn’t just that space is filled with myriad galaxies so vast they defy our human understanding.
My awe was also in realizing we humans actually have the capacity to grasp and manipulate abstract ideas to enable us to conceive, invent, and create objects that can go into space and take such pictures.
I’m in awe of our God given ability to translate thoughts and information into concrete, helpful, dangerous, hurtful, beautiful life enhancing or deadly objects and experiences. A telescope. A wash machine. A computer. Running water. A garden. A painting. A toy. A can opener. Insects. Birds. A knife. A computer. All amazing, awesome, illuminating, inspiring gratitude and creativity!
Jesus said the Kingdom of Heaven is now —now with all its endless possibilities for its fearsome, awe inspiring opportunities creativity and gratitude. Thank God! Thank God.
