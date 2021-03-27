Grace United Church of Christ (GUCC) is hosting a Spring Raffle Fundraiser in place of its usual Spring Bingo.
This is a 31 Bag Raffle with the winner to be drawn on Sunday, April 25, according to a release from the church, which is located at 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md. The prize is a Soft Utility Tote measuring 13-by-18-by-11 inches filled with $300 worth of items and gift cards, according to the release.
Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets, call Joan at 410-756-2043 or pick up tickets at Grace UCC on Saturdays, April 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local and community projects through GUCC’s Lay, Life and Work Committee.
