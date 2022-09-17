After spending time with a friend this morning, I think I’ve figured out what I want to do and be when I grow up. Only a few months away from my 86th birthday, I am becoming very aware that I have a limited amount of time left to appreciate this amazing world and the wonderful people around me.

It’s been said that when we face the grim reaper our biggest regrets will not be related to how much money we made, how much power we accrued, or how many possessions we accumulated. Our regrets will center on the quality of our relationships.

Joyce Shutt is pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite Church.

