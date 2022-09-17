After spending time with a friend this morning, I think I’ve figured out what I want to do and be when I grow up. Only a few months away from my 86th birthday, I am becoming very aware that I have a limited amount of time left to appreciate this amazing world and the wonderful people around me.
It’s been said that when we face the grim reaper our biggest regrets will not be related to how much money we made, how much power we accrued, or how many possessions we accumulated. Our regrets will center on the quality of our relationships.
Having more time on my hands now that I am living alone, I’ve decided that what I want to be when I grow up, starting right now, is being a trustworthy and reliable friend and surrounding myself with all kinds of different and interesting people. Of course, I want to be useful as long as I can, but being useful takes many forms. The older I get the less impressed I am with power, prestige, and possessions. Of course, I am grateful that he left me enough resources that I will have enough to meet my ever decreasing needs. Having absorbed a strong work ethic as a kid, I spent much of my life feeling as if I needed to earn love, approval and even my salvation. No more. Love, after all, is a gift that is given, not earned.
When I look back over the past I am grateful that even the most painful experiences and times brought with them important life lessons and opportunities for growth. I am grateful that life kept chipping away at my ego and helped me become more accepting and forgiving. While I take pride in where I’ve been and what I’ve accomplished, I am more that ready to shift my focus from doing to being. Being grateful. Being kind. Being friendly. Being content. Being supportive. Being generous. Being happy. Being appreciative. Being a good listener.
Aging, I find, is more about attitude than age. Even if it takes me longer to do some things, even if I’m not as agile as I once was, the quality of my life just gets better and better as I am no longer focused on having to do or achieve this or that.
Aging is actually giving me the opportunity to be more attentive to the little things. Birds at the feeder. A luxurious house plant. A cup of warm tea. Taking a walk with a friend. Even as I worry about the state of the world (and I do worry) I am increasingly mindful of the many everyday things that enrich my life.
Happiness, I find, is a choice, just as gratitude is a choice. As the fog of grief lifts, I am finding it doesn’t take much to make me happy. A good book. A phone call from my kids. Eating out with a friend. Puttering in my garden. Working on a quilt. Writing my blogs. Enjoying a fresh peach. I agree with Meister Eckhart when he said, “If the only prayer you say in life is ‘thank you,’ that would suffice.”
Joyce Shutt is pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite Church.
