Thanksgiving is just around the corner. I am grateful that Thanksgiving is still a national holiday that hasn’t been commercialized. At a recent CoDa meeting, we talked about the 10th step. That’s the step in which we are urged to do a daily review of our successes and our failures, our joys and sorrows. Since most of us have been programmed to focus on the negative, not the positive, keeping a gratitude journal is a good way to become more aware of all the good things. There is something about writing things down that makes them more real. No matter how bad things get, there will always be something for which to be grateful, even if it is just getting out of the rain or having a drink of water. Gratitude, like anything else, increases the more we practice being grateful. I’ve often thought that Jesus’s “you who have eyes but cannot see” is referring to our lack of gratitude.

We don’t have to wait to win the lottery before we practice gratitude! Becoming grateful for the everyday stuff is the whole point of practicing gratitude. That’s the underlying meaning behind “Give us this day our daily bread.” Jesus didn’t tell us to pray for unlimited riches and guaranteed food for our entire lifetime. He told us to be grateful for getting what we need, one day at a time. He encourages us to become aware of just how many little things, seemingly unimportant things, make up the tenor of our days. When we obsess about our problems, that’s all we see. When we practice gratitude we become more and more aware of the many resources that are ours. More importantly, we no longer assume life owes us anything. Everything we have and do becomes a gift.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.