Thanksgiving is just around the corner. I am grateful that Thanksgiving is still a national holiday that hasn’t been commercialized. At a recent CoDa meeting, we talked about the 10th step. That’s the step in which we are urged to do a daily review of our successes and our failures, our joys and sorrows. Since most of us have been programmed to focus on the negative, not the positive, keeping a gratitude journal is a good way to become more aware of all the good things. There is something about writing things down that makes them more real. No matter how bad things get, there will always be something for which to be grateful, even if it is just getting out of the rain or having a drink of water. Gratitude, like anything else, increases the more we practice being grateful. I’ve often thought that Jesus’s “you who have eyes but cannot see” is referring to our lack of gratitude.
We don’t have to wait to win the lottery before we practice gratitude! Becoming grateful for the everyday stuff is the whole point of practicing gratitude. That’s the underlying meaning behind “Give us this day our daily bread.” Jesus didn’t tell us to pray for unlimited riches and guaranteed food for our entire lifetime. He told us to be grateful for getting what we need, one day at a time. He encourages us to become aware of just how many little things, seemingly unimportant things, make up the tenor of our days. When we obsess about our problems, that’s all we see. When we practice gratitude we become more and more aware of the many resources that are ours. More importantly, we no longer assume life owes us anything. Everything we have and do becomes a gift.
When we talk about living in the moment, we are talking about acknowledging all of the people, resources, things, and details that shape the foundation and backdrop of our lives. Gratitude makes us more observant, attentive, and thankful. While my husband was living, I took his presence for granted, I am sad to admit and one of my greatest regrets is not having thanked him more often for the quiet joy he gave me.
Fasting is a great way to rediscover the importance of what we already have. We’ve been told it is better to give than receive, but there is also something to be said about being grateful receivers. I am reminded of the admonition I heard during a clothing drive after a disaster. “Instead of going through your closet and pulling out the things you don’t use, choose your favorite coat, outfit, shoes. It means little to give of your excess. To know gratitude is to give of your best. That’s the meaning of the widow’s mite.”
This fall, I am choosing to be more judicious about turning on the heat, keeping the thermostat at a lower temperature, using less water, eating left-overs – not because I am worried about money, but because I’ve been taking things for granted. Fasting (as in doing with less) is one of the spiritual disciplines. Years ago Doris Longenecker wrote a cookbook entitled “Living More With Less.” Learning to celebrate simplicity opens the door to abundant living, she insists. She had an entire chapter on simplicity while entertaining. She suggested that by getting out the good china, burning candles, decorating with a potted plant, etc., you can turn a simple meal of soup, good bread and cheese into a celebration. The joy of eating is as much about companionship as it is the food. The good life is all about simplicity, she wrote, because doing more with less leaves us more rested, less stressed, and ready to focus on friends and family.
The older I get, the more I understand the Apostle Paul’s injunction to be grateful in and for all things. Without gratitude life is empty. We can be pious and outwardly religious, attending prayer meetings and worship service, tithing, and doing acts of penitence, but without gratitude, they fall flat and leave us empty, grumpy, and unsatisfied. Gratitude is the door to happiness. Gratitude is the source of contentment. Gratitude is serenity’s sweet sister, for when we are grateful there is little room for self pity or grumbling. After all, it’s gratitude that enables us to courageously embrace the pain that is so much a part of life. It is gratitude that enables us to find God’s courage and grace. It is gratitude that helps us learn the lessons life has to teach us. It is gratitude that transforms our failures into opportunities. It is gratitude that turns fear into faith, hopelessness into hope. It is gratitude that transforms the finality of death into new life and new beginnings. It is gratitude that allows us to touch fingertips with the God of our understanding. And for that, let us be deeply and profoundly grateful.
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.