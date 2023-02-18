Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.

* MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers, ages birth to 5) and MomsNext (Mothers of school age children) will meet Feb. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg. Call 717-334-3209 for more information.

