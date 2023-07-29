Rev. Joseph Durika will speak at the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Monday, Aug. 7. It will be his first opportunity to address the 40-year-old prayer group.
Durika, pastor of the Morning Hour Chapel on Germany Road in East Berlin, is a native of the Essex area of Baltimore. A graduate of Messiah College, Pastor Joe has been involved with the C.S. Lewis Institute of Harrisburg for a number of years before stepping into the ministry of the Brethren in Christ Church in 2016. He and his wife have two children and live in Dillsburg.
Everyone is invited to attend this always multi-denominational group to learn from and enjoy the speaker’s insights. The morning gathering is held on the first Monday each month at the Apple Bin Restaurant, on state Route 234 west of Biglerville with coffee and breakfast orders at 7:30 a.m. followed by singing led by Carol Rex with Klaus Bergmann helping with his accordion at 8 a.m. After the guest pastor’s comments and prayers as requested by the group, fellowship is generally finished by 9 a.m.
Because of Labor Day in September, the monthly gathering of the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast will be delayed until Sept. 11, the second Monday, when Pastor Christian Aguilar of the Fruitbelt Farmworker Christian Ministry (FFCM) will speak offer a message about reaching the thousands of migrant workers who serve this area each year.
