Rev. Joseph Durika will speak at the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Monday, Aug. 7. It will be his first opportunity to address the 40-year-old prayer group.

Durika, pastor of the Morning Hour Chapel on Germany Road in East Berlin, is a native of the Essex area of Baltimore. A graduate of Messiah College, Pastor Joe has been involved with the C.S. Lewis Institute of Harrisburg for a number of years before stepping into the ministry of the Brethren in Christ Church in 2016. He and his wife have two children and live in Dillsburg.

