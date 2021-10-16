Bradin Peart, Littlestown Golf: Bradin placed third in the District 3 Class 2A Championships to qualify for the state tournament.

Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford Girls' Tennis: Anya posted four straight-set wins to claim the title in the YAIAA Class 3A Singles Tournament.

Nate Snyder, Fairfield Boys' Soccer: Nate netted 3 goals and had 2 assists last week to reach the 100-point career scoring plateau.

Natalie Showaker, Biglerville Field Hockey: Natalie had 5 goals and an assist last week, including a hat trick, in 3 Canner wins.

Coltyn Keller, Delone Catholic Football: Coltyn rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries in a 39-28 win over Bermudian Springs.

