Rev. Ben Siebert of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville will address the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast May 2, at the Apple Bin Restaurant.
Siebert graduated with honors from Bluffton, Ohio, University in 2010 and completed his studies for a master of divinity at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, again with honors, in 2014 when he went to Arendtsville.
Very involved in cooperative ministry efforts including John’s Meals and the Upper Adams Christians Together, he has already become quite well known in many Upper Adams area churches.
Pastor Ben’s efforts in youth ministry have excited the people of his congregation and those involved in the area.
He has already headed the UAPB and his return to speak and lead the prayers of the group is anticipated by many.
Siebert is married to Kristen Vought who is also known and active here in the WellSpan organization.
Everyone is invited to attend this multi-denominational group to enjoy the food and fellowship of the morning gathering on the first Monday of each month at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grille on state Route 234 west of Biglerville.
After the 7:30-7:45 a.m., ordering of food, two songs are led by Carol Rex, often with Klaus Bergmann helping with the accordion. The guest speaker’s presentation follows with special prayers as requested.
The program finishes up with fellowship typically about 9 a.m.
It has been requested visitors pre-register with Charlotte Bergmann at 717-677-8242 in an effort to ease planning.
D-day, June 6, will bring another familiar face returning to the prayer breakfast. Pastor Stuart Johns of the Idaville United Brethren Church will have some new insights and fresh teachings to share with everyone as he returns after several years’ absence.
The public is invited to join in this 41-year continuing group of Christians.
