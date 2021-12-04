“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” ~ Hebrews 13:8
It was the Saturday following Thanksgiving and my husband and I decided to do things a little differently this year. We bought a skinny little artificial tree for Christmas.
I decided that it was the right thing to do. It looks real-enough; it’s less mess and it certainly was easier to assemble.
As we began to decorate it, I noticed how quiet our house was. The Christmas music playing in the background was the only noise.
Boxes full of familiar and well-loved ornaments cluttered our living room. I realized we would probably only need a quarter of those, so we began to choose those with the most meaning.
The top of our tree has always been adorned with a white angel we bought shortly after we were married. I was following the tradition of my parents.
This year, I couldn’t help but notice how yellowed her silk dress was, it was her 33rd year on duty, after all.
Ornament after ornament brought new memories. The ornaments with the girl’s cheeky little grins they brought home from pre-school; the cinnamon hearts we made and decorated when they were in elementary school; ornaments given by special friends; antique balls we bought from a thrift store. So many memories, so much love.
Decorating our tree was always a family event. We would always choose our Frazier Fir from our favorite Christmas tree farm. We’d make it an all day affair and as the girls got older, we made sure all were available for the important event.
Dan and the girls would assemble the lights; sometimes white and other times multi-colored to appease them all, and some years we mixed them together.
Following the lights were the strings of homemade popcorn and cranberry garland we spent days assembling.
Then Dan would place the angel on top, and then one by one, I would hand out the ornaments that had been carefully stored from the past year.
We’d have the Christmas music blaring and hot chocolate with tons of marshmallows, of course.
This year, after Dan and I were finished our task of decorating the tree, I sat back and looked at it as it stood dressed in all its glitter. I was surprised that I found myself feeling a bit melancholy.
I’m fully accepting of the fact that all of our girls are married and happily living on their own, creating their own memories with their families. So why so much gloom this year?
I guess it’s just the changing of the seasons, that sometimes are more obvious than others. And sometimes it’s easy to look back and miss the way it “used to be” (However, I do recall complaining to myself, at times, of all the mess and chaos that those times brought.)
With my hot chocolate in hand, and more mellow music playing than years before, I sat with my husband and looked at our decorated tree and was reminded: Seasons change, loved ones grow, some are no longer with us; life can be full of joy and yes, sadness. But one thing remains this year, and all years, Christ was born for me, and you.
His love is unchanging. His presence will never leave us. He is the one constant in our lives that we can depend on. His love for us will always remain.
This year, if you find yourselves in the chaos of the season, may I encourage you to embrace it well. There is a time in the not-too-far distance which will find it more quiet and less frantic.
Or possibly your home is quiet. Possibly you find yourself living in another place and all of your surrounds are unfamiliar. May I encourage you to embrace this Never-Changing Christ who was born to be Our Savior and our Friend.
He was born for you and me! It’s what Christmas is all about. And it is what will always give us lasting joy!
