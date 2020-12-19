What better way to spend a chilly pandemic day than sitting in my blogging chair with Louise Penny’s most recent book, All The Devils Are Here. Near the beginning of the story, Gamache recalls advice his godfather gave him in the aftermath of his parents death in a car accident. “Life can be cruel, as you know. But it can also be kind. Filled with wonders. You need to remember that. You have your own choice to make, Armand. What’re you going to focus on? What’s unfair, or all the wonderful things that happen? Both are true, both are real. Both need to be accepted. But which carries more weight with you? The terrible or the wonderful? The goodness or the cruelty? Your life will be decided by that choice.”
I find myself returning to that page, not just to reread the words, but praying them. They speak so poignantly to our troubled times. Today’s local newspaper is filled with Covid news. More cases. More deaths and store closings. The ongoing denial of election results. I am almost glad to be housebound. Yet Louise Penny is right on when she has her character ask what carries the most weight. The terrible or the wonderful?
My computer and I engaged in a battle of wills last night. I lost. Then, thanks to our daughter’s intervention, the problem was resolved. In the process, however, my worst self roared to the surface.
Let’s face it. Life is filled with frustration and challenges. There is so much pain, sickness, loneliness, and disappointment stemming from this pandemic.
While most of us somehow keep on keeping on most of the time, something insignificant, like a computer glitch, can push us over the edge. Blackness and despair closes in. It becomes all too easy to ignore the beauty, tenderness, and kindness that is also part of life. As I write, a memory surfaces. Another time I was wallowing in self pity, only to hear this voice in my head, “Oh, for heaven’s sake, Joyce, get over yourself!”
We are deep into the Christmas holidays. Our health professionals are suggesting we forego family gatherings, parties, and sumptuous meals. I remind myself the word holiday is a combination of two words, holy and day. What if we approached each day, and not just Christmas, as a holy day?
This year we have the option of shifting the focus from our accustomed feasts, festivities, and presents to a holy day for focusing on all the good, positive, and beautiful that God showers on us daily. I am grateful to Louise Penny for helping me approach this very different holiday season by choosing to reflect on the positive and beautiful. By practicing gratitude.
