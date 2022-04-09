We talked about regrets recently at our 12step meeting. Regrets, we agreed, are helpful when they help us become more aware and willing to learn the lessons life has to teach us, but when regrets keep us stuck in the past, they are of little value. It’s much better to look reality square in the eye, accept that we not only screwed up, but make the effort to learn how and why to help us move on intending on doing better. As the long version of The Serenity Prayer teaches us, “hardship is the pathway to peace.”
The reason we love fairy tales is because they have happy endings. What we tend to overlook is that there is a lot of trial, error, and difficulty on the way to those happy endings. Cinderella experienced a lot of abuse and hardship before she was rescued by her handsome prince. If I have a bone to pick with fairy tales it’s that there’s always a handsome prince or princess who eventually comes to the rescue so everyone can live happily ever after. For one thing, none of us, male or female, are helpless unless we think we are. Besides, in most cases, we are the only ones who can change the hardships facing us by making some pretty drastic attitude changes to our stinking thinking. It also helps to work closely with our Higher Power if we are to experience serenity, strength, and hope during the tough times that are inevitable.
I’m sensing new meaning in “hardship as the pathway to Peace” now that my spouse is moving ever closer to his expiration date. Letting him go is going to be much harder than I had anticipated. My innate selfishness wants to hold him here, not for his sake, but my own. From what I can see, he’s still relatively comfortable, even though he is leaking vitality and spunk. Up until now, I’ve been blithely unaware of just how much I’ve drawn on him for my own serenity, courage, and wisdom. My head knows “hardship is the pathway to peace,” but not my heart.
It’s interesting how I fall back on my handful of memorized prayers when times get tough. I find the Serenity Prayer bouncing around in my brain much of the time, one phrase at a time. Not just, “hardship as the pathway to peace” but “taking this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it.” Now, that’s truly hard to accept. I know what I want for this world, for our family, for myself, but I rarely get to make that call. Like everyone else, I have to accept things for what they are, not for how I would have them be.
Sooooo, I am trying to stay focused on today, to embrace what this day brings with a quiet appreciation and profound gratitude. Instead of fretting about what lies ahead, I am trying to immerse myself in what is. However, staying in the moment instead of flitting ahead, is one of the most difficult things I can do.
In fact, I am wondering if living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time, being grateful for what I have instead of fretting about this or that may be the true meaning of “hardship is the pathway to peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.