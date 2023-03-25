I sincerely believe in civil authority and that we are to do righteously, both in the natural and spiritual realm. As a natural nation, there are certain things that are to be protected, such as “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, and I support our government in the protection of those rights as an American citizen. However, we are living in a day when the protection of those rights is being eroded before our eyes as those in ruling positions are seeking to roll out an agenda that will allow them to not only change the values of our nation, but, to bring about a change in the very foundations of how our nation will be governed and how its people will live out this “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Can we, as sons of God and citizens of a holy nation, continue to live in America without these rights and willingly manifest the character and nature of our Father? Or, will we, like all other Americans, lose our peace of mind over the loss of these rights and in doing so, lose our ability to be “salt and “light” to our nation?
What will we do, as the sons of God who are Americans in the day when we are the minority among the nations? How will we live when the holy nation of all ethnics that comprises the family of God is considered the enemy? Have we not read the Bible? Have we forgotten that all nations will come together in the end to stand against the God we serve? Do we really believe America will be exempt from that reality? We only have to take a look at the changing demographics of our nation to know that we are spiraling toward a majority in this nation who not only do not know the living God, but, they are seeking ways to eradicate Him from our nation. We must have a better perspective on the times in which we live. The Bible speaks of “perilous times” and we see them and can expect them to become more “perilous” as time progresses, bringing us closer every day to the day of the Lord. As that reality becomes more apparent, our enemy, living in the hearts of men, will do everything he can to prepare to stand against the Lord in that day. We must do the same. And in doing so, we must avoid the perilous attitudes that are so prevalent in our day.
