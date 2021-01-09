“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the desert and streams in the wasteland.” ~ Isaiah 43:18-19
During college I worked as a lifeguard for a couple of summers at my hometown community pool. It was a fun job, which is how I measured things back then, whether or not it was fun.
Some of my duties lifeguarding included cleaning the pool, the bath houses and the grounds before opening and after closing. One morning I had the early shift and was doing the usual duties of cleaning out the skimmers. At this point I could have done this part of the job with my eyes closed, but I was always very alert, because one morning I had found a mouse in the skimmer.
On this particular morning, it wasn’t a mouse that I found, but a bumble bee, a dead bumble bee, or so I thought. I scooped my hand down to clean out the strainer and it was then that I quickly learned, the bee was NOT dead. It proceeded to sting me directly on the end of my finger. I screamed, and quickly threw that bee down to the ground. My finger hurt for days.
Holding a bumble bee in your hand is definitely not what most people do. Bees are never meant to be held because the obvious happens. And of course, I wouldn’t have considered doing so, had I thought it couldn’t hurt me. Lesson learned.
If only we could learn this lesson about other things. If only we could learn that holding onto some things are just as harmful as holding onto a bumble bee. Oh, how our lives would be so much less free of pain.
What are you getting at, you may be asking. Well let me ask you this: What are you holding onto that is hurting you?
Are you holding on to something from the past that haunts you day and night? Maybe it’s unforgiveness and you’ve realized that it’s stinging you, and yet, you refuse to let it go.
I once heard a saying that proves to be very true: “Holding onto unforgiveness is like drinking poison in hopes that other person dies.”
Letting go and forgiving are truly the most beneficially things a person can do for themselves. It doesn’t approve of the fault of the other person, it simply frees us from the pain of the “sting.”
Possibly, you are holding on to unbelief; refusing to accept something “by faith” because it seems too simple? According to the Bible, faith is compared to a tiny seed that can do huge things when planted in a life. You don’t need a lot, but you do need to lay down doubt in order to allow faith to grow.
Or maybe you are holding on to your past? Possibly you wish things had turned out better, and yet they didn’t. Some live their lives looking back with regret and never live their lives satisfied with the present. The former most often leads to bitterness and resentment.
If you’ve made mistakes or wished you’d made better choices, let it go. Apologize if you’ve hurt another. Holding on will never produce anything in your life but disappointment. Allow your mistakes to teach you the lessons you need, and take that with you into your future. I’m not sure what you may be holding on to that could harm you, but the Lord wants you to let those things go and take his hand.
As we step into this new year, let’s remember the lesson of the bumble bee. Holding onto anything that could sting us will never lead us to anything but pain and sorrow, but holding onto God’s hand, by faith, will always lead us to peace and rest.
