“The Lord will work out his plans for my life- for His faithful love endures forever.” ~ Psalm 138:8
A while ago I visited a sweet friend who lives alone. It’s been a difficult year with quarantine restrictions. In fact, this was my first face-to-face visit we’d had in a long time. It was so good to see her.
Our conversation covered a full gamut of topics; family, aches and pains and how we dealt with the past year. We had just about finished our conversation when she shared, “I just didn’t know why I am still here.” She was not referring to her place of residence, but rather, she questioned the purpose for being alive. Being 90 has its limitations, and although sharp as a tac and mobile as someone 10 years her junior, she felt discouraged that there was “nothing of significance she could do” with her life.
Can you relate? Maybe you’ve spent your life raising your kids and now they are grown; possibly you coached sports when your children were young, but now they’ve grown up and others have replaced you as coach. Maybe your vision is impaired and you are limited in your travel or mobility. Life changes, bodies age, and what we once could do with great ease and joy, has now been replaced with loneliness or inability. Sometimes it seems that these changes in life also steal our purpose.
Several years ago, it seemed that the rug of “my purpose” was ripped out from under me. My husband and I left a congregation that we had served as pastors for 17 years. Although it was a decision we felt right about, it was very difficult
I loved being a pastor and a pastor’s wife to this amazing group of people. At the same time, my last child moved out of the house for college. If things couldn’t change any more, my beloved dog died suddenly. In about one week, my busy, purpose-filled life quickly became stagnant. I had no where to go, no one to serve. No one needed me, my phone stopped ringing and I cried many tears of loneliness. I felt that my life had absolutely no purpose at all.
One day in the midst of my sorrow, I turned my hands upward and said, “Lord, these hands are empty, please fill them with something to do, someone to serve.”
And then, I waited. It seemed God had me in this predicament to teach me a lesson that I needed to learn. He seemed to be saying to me, “You are more than what you do.”
Through prayer and meditation, I better understood that God loves me and values me even if I am unable to “do” anything. During those quiet lonely days, He reminded me again and again that I am a human- “being,” not a human “doing.” Through this process, I began to understand in a better way, that even if I am unable to do anything at all, God sees me as valuable. My worth does not come from what I do.
My “identity” must always come from Whose I am. I am valuable because He loves me and I belong to Him. I decided then and there that if I never did anything that I considered of value, I would be content just knowing that I am loved by Him.
Thankfully, several months later, I began serving the wonderful congregation that I now pastor.
On the other side of that lesson, is and equally important lesson. God is never finished with us. He always has a purpose for us. Seasons change, bodies may weaken, children grow, we move locations or jobs, but no matter where we find ourselves in our life- God did not create us to do nothing. There is always something worthy to do. There is always someone who has a need that we can fulfill. There is always a smile to offer, a life to invest in; there is always someone who needs a word of hope.
Maybe you find yourself like my friend. Maybe you are also lonely, bored and feeling a little “worthless.” Rather than twiddling your thumbs, I encourage you to claps your hands together and pray that the Good Lord reminds you that He sees you as valuable. And then ask Him to fill your hands with someone to care for.
Could it be that there is someone right underneath your nose that could use some love? Keep your hands clasped together and pray for your neighbor or friend. Maybe your prayers are exactly what will get them through. We all have value and we all have something to give- even if it’s our prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.