Sometimes this blogging business can be like a pain in the you know. Like everything that matters, blogging involves commitment, following a routine, forcing myself to stop long enough to concentrate. For me, blogging and praying are inseparable. I’ve always found prayer to be a challenge since it tends to feel like I am talking to an empty room. But I also know it is important, not because God is going to be influenced by anything I say, but because my blog-prayers have the power to change and challenge me; the “for goodness sake, Joyce, get over yourself” kind of changing. And so, each morning after coffee and reading the paper, I sit down in my blogging chair, stare out the window, watch the birds at the feeder and blog-pray, my way of sorting through the jumbled thoughts and feelings that are always dancing around with my monkey brains.
Like Jonah, I frequently have this urge to run away from my problems. My favorite ways of running away are reading and sewing. I can get absolutely lost in a good book. On top of that, most good books tend to bring me back to reality with a potent one liner or paragraph that smacks me upside the head. God, I find, has interesting ways of interacting with us. While reading connects with my head, and even my heart, sewing tends to be more of a soul thing. Sewing is all about helping me make sense out of life’s nonsense. My sewing helps me feel some semblance of control. So much of life feels like a huge box of useless scraps and wrinkled remnants that the process of creating a quilt top from that jumbled mess helps soothe my fevered soul.
At the moment, our life is defined by waiting. Waiting for spring to come. Waiting to find out what’s going to happen politically, nationally, internationally. Waiting to see what each day will bring. Waiting for my husband who is receiving such wonderful care from hospice to die. Waiting while clinging, clinging to him and what is.
My big challenge is accepting that what seems best for me is not necessarily what is best for him. Almost 63 years ago I promised “for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health till death do us part” without having any idea what I was promising. I was young and in love and lust. The future was filled with fantasies of happily ever after. And, to be honest, there has been a great deal of happily ever after for us. We’ve been fortunate.
Life has treated us well. We’ve also been able to profit from many of life’s more difficult lessons, thanks, in part, to the 12 step program, starting with the first step: admitted we are powerless over (fill in the blanks) and recognizing that trying to hang on to control just makes life more unmanageable. And there were many times when we would not have been able to make it if we hadn’t taken our commitment of “for better or worse” very seriously. A faith based commitment is definitely not for sissies.
And so on this chilly gray morning, my blog-prayer has brought four vital words to the surface.
Thy will be done. Thy will, not my will. By mouthing those four small words over and over I am reminded that what lies ahead won’t be easy, but I won’t be alone. With the help of my ever present but silent Higher Power, my faithful family, church, and friends, I will muddle my way into God’s open future and be grateful.
