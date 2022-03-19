Watching the news, I was reminded of an observation someone recently made on NPR. “When we don’t transform our pain,” he said, “ we transmit it to others.” What a perfect description of the trauma our nation is currently experiencing because our ex-president is unable to accept having lost the 2020 election. Tragically, he believes his loss somehow makes him a lesser person. As a result, he keeps transmitting his pain to his followers and the rest of us with The Big Lie. “When we don’t transform our pain, we transmit it” is simply another way of communicating a wise 12 step saying. “Pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional.”
Pain and suffering are facts of life. It’s impossible to live without experiencing physical and emotional pain. The issue isn’t if we will be hurt, disappointed, betrayed, or wounded, but how we respond. Experiencing pain and failure does not make us bad persons. It simply means we are humans who feel and respond to what happens in and around us by feeling pain. We then either transform our pain and use it to help others or magnify our suffering by transmitting it to others.
The 12 step’s “pain is inevitable but suffering is optional” relates to the way we accept, reject, and/or respond to life’s painful experiences. How we respond determines the sum total and meaning of our lives. Just look at the people we admire, be they great or small, famous or unknown. All have faced incredible difficulties and suffered debilitating setbacks. They’ve lost loved ones, frequently many times over.
Some have been persecuted, demeaned, and discriminated against. Yet they continue to be positive, inspiring the rest of us to emulate them. Instead of transmitting their pain via anger, fear, bitterness, and vindictiveness, they find ways to turn their pain into gratitude for the good things available to them and then lovingly helping others.
How sad that the church and society has come to elevate those who are rich in power, prestige, and possessions, rather than those who quietly demonstrate goodness and generosity of spirit. My heroes are those who show me how to accept and to transform my pain into acts of love, rather than transmitting it by demeaning others. I think of a friend in Colorado who has an autistic son, whose husband left her, but used her heartbreak and pain to create a center for other families who also have special needs children. I think of the couple who committed their lives to transforming and redeeming four young men who had murdered their only son, by visiting them in prison, praying for them and eventually adopting them and helping them become helpers ”because we dare not allow our son’s life to be wasted.” I knew several “draft-dodgers,” who, following the Vietnam War, emerged from prison dedicating their lives to working with inmates and ex-offenders. And what about all who so courageously stood up to repeated beatings and imprisonments during the Civil Rights struggle of the ‘50s and ‘60s? Look how diminished we all feel right now when our current protests are waged with anger and hate, not love?
Our world is a much better place because of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa, John Lewis, Bishop Tutu, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and other modern day saints who chose to transform their pain, not transmit it. I am grateful for the ways they modeled what it means to follow Jesus, not just believe in him as a personal savior. I stand in awe of my husband who has dealt with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis for most of his adult life without complaining. I have several friends who are battling unrelenting bouts of cancer, yet refuse to be broken and defeated by their pain and suffering. My two sisters died of cancer, but did so with amazing grace, filling me with awe and a deeper faith.
Years ago I read the book I Never Promised You a Rose Garden, a story about a young woman who suffered from a severe mental illness. The words, “I never promised you a rose garden,” (a restatement of pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional) became her mantra and helped her slowly regain a functional life within the confines of her illness.
God never promised any of us a rose garden but He has promised to walk with us as we face our painful challenges. It’s not the absence of suffering that defines who we are or redeems us, you see, but the courage and grace with which we embrace the pain and suffering that is ours, not as punishment or a sign of failure, but as a better lens through which to see and embrace the suffering of others. God calls us to be grateful in and for all things. In this way, He helps us slowly transform our pain into a gift. Hard as it is to accept at times, it’s our painful experiences, not their absence, that pushes us to become more serene, humble, empathetic individuals. Our inevitable experiences of pain carry within them the resources we need to lovingly respond to the suffering of others.
