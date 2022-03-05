“Love never gives up on people.” ~ I Corinthians 13:7 (ERV)
When I was young, I used to love spending the night at my “Grandma Ruby’s” home. She lived alone and she would make an overnight visit special. One-on-one conversations without interruption from siblings, special requested meals, complete control over the television shows we watched, and endless games of Uno! Snuggling into her bed with the heavy quilt covers always seemed to be more comfortable than my own bed. I always slept like a rock at Grandma’s house.
As I entered my pre-teen years, I became friends with a neighbor of my grandmother’s. Rather than spending all my time with Grandma, I’d ask to play with my friend rather than cards or games with her. She always obliged my requests.
Unfortunately this friend wasn’t always the best influence in my life. Her family had some bad habits that were quite impressionable to me. One of them was smoking cigarettes. Neither of my parents smoked, but both of her parents did.
One day, when my friend showed me two cigarettes that she had stolen from her parents and asked if I wanted one, I jumped at the chance, I surely didn’t want to act scared in front of her.
We sat under the big evergreen at the end of her property, right across from Grandma’s house.
As I struck the match and lit the cigarette, I made sure the big tree blocked my view, in case Grandma could see me outside of her window.
Coughing and choking but still feeling pretty cool, I finished the entire cigarette. I refused to tell my friend that I felt horribly sick, but instead told her my grandma needed me home.
Walking into her house, I’m sure I smelled of smoke, and I know I was carrying a load of guilt along with me.
But Grandma hugged me and we went about our visit.
Years later, I found out that Grandma knew all along of my shenanigans. She smelled me a mile away, and I believe she also saw me sitting underneath that big evergreen.
The amazing thing is this: I never knew that she knew. She loved me the same way. She hugged me just as hard when I bounded through that door with the cloud of smoke over my head as she always did. The topic was never mentioned until years later when I told her what I had done and she acknowledged with a simple, “I know.”
Why did Grandma not confront me at the time? It wouldn’t have been wrong had she done so.
Why did she not lecture me on the dangers of my actions? Why didn’t she tell me that I could get addicted and smoking could lead to cancer?
I guess she chose to believe in me. Her lack of words were never meant to condone my choices, but she chose to use her words to God in prayer for my life, rather than to me, who would ignore her anyway.
I think she knew then what I’m learning now; when you love someone dearly, you believe the best about them despite their mistakes or foolish words or actions.
In the Book of 1 Corinthians chapter 13, Paul, the apostle talks about the characteristics of love. It’s actually a perfect description of who God is, because, after all, God is love.
It says that love is patient and kind and not rude. But it also says that “love believes all things.”
The accurate translation of that is: “Perfect love believes the best about someone despite their mistakes or actions.”
Jesus demonstrated this when his disciples messed up. He loved them anyway.
And Jesus loves us this way as well. He loves us despite our ignorance, our wrong-doings, our failures and our mistakes. He believes in us! He believes that we are better than our worst day.
He refuses to let our wrong choices define us. Rather, he desires that His love will define us.
Grandma Ruby, has been gone for over thirty years already, but she remains my hero.
She’s my hero because she loved me and believed in me when I had nothing much to offer her.
And she pointed me straight to Jesus whom she learned the secret of loving others well.
