“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” ~ Philippians 4:13
Have you ever faced a situation that caused you great anxiety? The mere thought of it may have kept you awake at night? Rehearsing it in your mind only caused greater unease?
Maybe it was a meeting with your boss? A court date? Surgery? A difficult conversation with a family member?
For me, it began on a normal day, five years ago. The phone rang, and it was my dad. He had been making practical steps in preparing for the end of his life; not a pleasant thing to do, but one he felt important.
As I answered the phone, I could tell he was “all about business.”
He said, “I have a question for you. Don’t answer me now… pray about it, ok?”
“Okaaaay,” I responded wondering what I was about to be asked.
“Would you officiate my funeral? I understand if you don’t want to, but it would mean a great deal to me if you would.” He repeated that I not answer immediately (which I was grateful for). I promised that I would pray about it and let him know.
As soon as I hung up the phone, I knew that I would indeed officiate my father’s funeral. How could I not? I loved my dad more than anything in the world. To be asked to do such a task, was minor considering all that he had done for me in my life.
A few days later, I told him that I would, and we both agreed that we hoped it would not be for a very long time.
During the remaining five years of his life, we discussed his funeral briefly, what type of service he wanted, the location, favorite songs and scriptures.
And then the day came, my father passed and all I could think about was “I can NOT officiate his funeral.”
Thankfully, the service was put off a few months due to COVID. I was grateful that I had more time to prepare.
As the days drew near for his service, I went through the mechanics of preparation. I had officiated enough funerals that I could plan and execute it without much difficulty, but this time, I just couldn’t figure out how I would get through it without a great deal of emotional struggle.
I woke up the morning of the service, still feeling unprepared in my heart for the task at hand. I arrived at the church earlier than anyone, spent some quiet time in my office and prayed, “Lord, I can’t do this, but I promised dad, so please help me.” I knew that God would be there for me; for us all. And I got a sense that I just had to suck it up and put one foot in front of the other and just, “Do it.”
What I didn’t expect to take place is what happened next.
As the family began to arrive, my children and their spouses gathered with me and my husband. We hugged and shed a tear or two. Then, my granddaughter who is 16 months old insisted on begin held by me. She reached out, almost lunging into my arms.
I grabbed her and what she did next, I can only describe as a “Godmoment.”
Her little chubby arms wrapped around my neck and gave me the biggest, strongest squeeze I had ever received from her. She looked me in the eyes and then kissed my cheeks over and over again. And then, she placed her blonde head on my shoulder, and there she remained for the next 10 minutes. She refused to move. She just continued to hug me tight and lay on my shoulder.
As she hugged me, I felt Jesus hug me. As she snuggled me, I felt the Lord seem to say, “I love you… I am here for you… You can do this… You will honor your dad today.”
Embraced by this little child, I actually felt the fear of the day being removed. The longer she hugged me, the more peace I felt.
And then, it was finished. My little granddaughter raised her head, gave me another quick kiss, and quickly jumped down to find her mommy.
I stood up, straightened myself, wiped my tears, and began to organize the service.
The church was packed. The songs, memories shared, and even my message went beautifully. Tears were shed, laughter was expressed and when it was over, we felt that Dad had been honored well.
Following the service, so many commented on the lovely service, followed by, “I don’t know how you did that!”
And I said, “I did it because the Lord helped me.”
Let me ask you today, “What are you facing that you just can’t imagine how you will ever make it through?”
I want you to know that the same God who hugged me through a little child, will be there for you. He promises to never leave us. To help us, to make a way where there seems to be no way.
He will do it! And you will be amazed at how strong He can make you during the weakest, most difficult moments of your life.
He’s just that good.
