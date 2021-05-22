We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails”.
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love protecting? Is God protecting?
Most people ask the question about the painful and hard things they have been through, “where was God when this was happening?” The truth is that He was there, feeling our pain, hurting for us and with us. We wonder why He allowed this to happen. Why didn’t He rescue us?
We have come to define protection as nothing ever bad happening to us. Is it God’s responsibility as a Father to see to it that nothing bad ever happens to us? We do tend to view Him that way. Someone is miraculously saved from dying and we label it a miracle and credit God with it happening. Someone else dies and we attribute it to God’s ways being mysterious. The two are not compatible when considering whether or not God is a protector. If we believe about God this way then He is defined as being a protector by choice. Some He protects and some He does not protect, or worse, He protects us sometimes but sometimes not.
Our belief about His protection is connected to how well we believe we are toeing the line, following His laws and the rules of being righteous. At the heart of most of this is fear. We’ve been taught that we can step outside His protection or that He removes His protection to teach us. With this as our understanding about God, it’s impossible to believe that He always protects us.
God is love and love always protects. That’s the truth. He protects us because He is our Father, and He loves us. Jesus came and fulfilled all the rules, laws and became our righteousness. We are not promised that nothing bad will ever happen to us. Adversity, pain and other things happen to us in this world. Jesus learned obedience through what He suffered. We will too.
Everything that happens to us is connected to our purpose and destiny. Going through them prepares us and the fact that we made it through them is evidence He protected us. He was there then and He’s there now. He always protects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.