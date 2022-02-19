Over Christmas, I read Sally Vickers delightful book, Miss Garnet’s Angel. At one point in the story, Vickers has the priest say to Miss Garnet, “You do not like my suggestion that your friend liked you because, forgive me, you are intoxicated at present by the prospect of the worst.”
Then, in another section he tells her, “You see, a statement, a thought, is like a check. Its value depends upon the resources with which it can be met by the person who issues it.
If your young Richard Branson writes a check for a million pounds, it is one thing, if I write it –he raised his hands dramatically, it is another. The statement takes the account into overdraft.”
We all can get intoxicated by the appeal of negative thinking and quickly drain our account of positive thoughts.
There is something adversely satisfying in putting ourselves down, fanning our fears, finding fault. Just look at our responses to COVID-19! Instead of taking positive steps such as getting vaccinated and practicing gratitude for the scientific advancements that can make life easier during the pandemic, we’ve chosen to focus on demonizing each other just to justify our anger, fears, and disappointments.
Like Miss Garnet, we have become drunk on negative thinking. Oh, how we delight in stockpiling our imagined or real slights and fears to feed our bleak outlook on life.
Watching the news can really ramp up my anxiety, I confess. After all, there is plenty wrong with this world.
While it is important to be aware and informed, it’s also important to keep life in balance. It is harder to feel hopeless and helpless, I find, when I limit the amount of news I watch and look at life through the eyes of gratitude, counting my blessings and focusing on what I already have that enriches my life. Over the years I’ve learned to approach even the bleakest of experiences as an opportunity for growth and gratitude.
That generally takes time, effort, and prayer, I admit, yet I can always find at least one thing for which to be grateful when I try.
Looking back over my life, I can honestly say there’s never been anything that’s happened, no matter how dark or bleak or frightening, that has not brought some good to someone.
You see, it’s my thoughts and self talk that shapes my negativity or serenity, not what’s swirling around me. How much better to be blessed with gratitude rather than diminished by regret and self hatred. Nor does gratitude keep me from acknowledging the painful reality of what’s happening.
Instead gratitude helps me find the little things I still can do to make our world a better place for both others and myself.
In fact, it’s been life’s difficult lessons that have taught me to trust God in and for all things and that life flows more smoothly when I can accept hardship as the pathway to peace.
Besides, I have this sneaky suspicion that our longed for happily ever after would become terribly boring very quickly!
