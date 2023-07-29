Today is a day for gratitude. Following morning worship we came home to grab a bite. When I opened the freezer to get ice cream for dessert, I discovered everything was partially thawed. The fridge had died!

What followed was a mad scramble to rescue as much food as possible. Fortunately, I had a partially empty freezer in the garage. Fortunately, I had three coolers to accommodate the salvageable things from the refrigerator side. Fortunately, the gentleman at Lowes helped us find a unit that will fit the very limited space in my kitchen and which could be delivered and installed within two days. Fortunately, our daughter was able to drive me to Lowe’s, and since her dishwasher had died, we were able to order one on sale for her, as well. Fortunately, both appliances came with free installation. And, fortunately, when I backed the car out of the garage to go buy more ice for the coolers and discovered a flat tire, I had a neighbor come to my rescue.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of Fairfield Mennonite Church.

