Today is a day for gratitude. Following morning worship we came home to grab a bite. When I opened the freezer to get ice cream for dessert, I discovered everything was partially thawed. The fridge had died!
What followed was a mad scramble to rescue as much food as possible. Fortunately, I had a partially empty freezer in the garage. Fortunately, I had three coolers to accommodate the salvageable things from the refrigerator side. Fortunately, the gentleman at Lowes helped us find a unit that will fit the very limited space in my kitchen and which could be delivered and installed within two days. Fortunately, our daughter was able to drive me to Lowe’s, and since her dishwasher had died, we were able to order one on sale for her, as well. Fortunately, both appliances came with free installation. And, fortunately, when I backed the car out of the garage to go buy more ice for the coolers and discovered a flat tire, I had a neighbor come to my rescue.
What relearned from this experience is that by taking a tiny step backward I was able to recognize just how lucky I was that things unfolded as they did. What if the fridge had died when I was away? What if my daughter had not been with me? What if I’d had to wait a month or so to get a new fridge? What if I could not have afforded to get a new refrigerator? What if friends hadn’t pitched in to help?
It is so easy to blow seemingly negative or inconvenient situations all out of proportion. There is almost always some good news hidden in the shadows of what feels difficult or bad. That’s why we have to engage in a daily practice of gratitude, to train ourselves to look for the positives that are always there. The amazing thing is that once gratitude becomes ingrained in our thinking, information processing, problem solving, and decision making becomes easier. Why? Because we’ve short circuited the “woe is me” feelings that can paralyze us and literally make us crazy.
Once again I find myself relying on the Serenity Prayer for perspective. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Living One day at a time. Enjoying one moment at a time. Accepting hardship as the pathway to peace. Taking as He did this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it. Trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His will, so I may be reasonably happy in this life, and supremely happy with him forever in the next.”
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of Fairfield Mennonite Church.
