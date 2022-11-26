We have been discussing the good news of grace. Grace is the divine influence upon the heart, with its reflection in the life, including gratitude. There is much to be grateful for as we live our life by this grace.
We are made the righteousness of God, judged in His righteousness. We are forgiven, secure in Him. He enables us to live our life as new creations. Good news!
But there are some that would say you can “fall from grace”? Galatians 5:4 says, “Christ is become of no effect to you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; you are fallen from grace.”
What is this scripture implying? The word fallen here means to drop away, to be driven from one’s course, to lose or become deficient. To “fall from grace” is NOT becoming lost again but to move away from believing and trusting in your own works and ability to keep from sinning (missing the mark).
Ephesians 1:13 says, “in whom (speaking of Christ) you also trusted, after that you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that you believed, you were sealed with that Holy Spirit of promise.”
The word “sealed” here means to stamp with a signet or private mark for security or preservation. The good news of grace is that we belong to Him once we trust in His work on the cross and in His resurrection. We are sealed! He owns us. He will keep us.
We cannot fall away from belonging to Him. Our protection comes from within. Christ, who is within us, secures, protects, preserves, and keeps us. That’s good news!
So much of the Christian life has been devoted to the labor of believing we have to do something to secure our future. This is a fallacy! We became eternally secure by His grace the moment we acknowledged Him. We have been born again through and by this grace. We have become the sons of God. In this secure place of grace, we can now rest in the truth that we are now and forever His sons.
Our choice to believe and trust in His work for us is the guarantee of eternal life. John 3:16, which we all love to quote, says it plainly, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him, shall not perish but shall have everlasting life.”The promise is of everlasting life. Once you are born again by His grace, that same grace is the guarantee that you have everlasting life. This is the good news of grace. We are kept by this grace.
The good news of grace is that we do not have to be concerned with “staying saved” once we have been born again.
Our responsibility is to look to Christ who has secured for us a salvation that cannot be improved upon. He is our salvation. His righteousness is our righteousness. As long as He is secure as a Son before God, we are secure. We have been seated with Him in the heavens. That’s good news!
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area, serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.