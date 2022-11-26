We have been discussing the good news of grace. Grace is the divine influence upon the heart, with its reflection in the life, including gratitude. There is much to be grateful for as we live our life by this grace.

We are made the righteousness of God, judged in His righteousness. We are forgiven, secure in Him. He enables us to live our life as new creations. Good news!

Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area, serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.

