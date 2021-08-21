Sweet Grace Ministries will host an awareness and fundraising event, the 10th annual Sweet Walk to Remember, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Norlo Park, Fayetteville, Pa.
The event is open to the community with anticipated attendance of over 1,000 people of all ages.
There will also be a virtual program for those unable to attend in person. It will be live streamed via YouTube with more information available at registration.
The event seeks to raise awareness, funds and resources to support Sweet Grace Ministries, a Chambersburg-based nonprofit that helps families dealing with infant loss. A program will include speakers, reading of names, candle lighting, and a one-mile walk beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. On-site registration and check in will begin at 2:30 p.m. that day. To register or donate, visit http://sweetgraceministries.com.
