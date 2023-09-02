Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.

* Round-Up Sunday at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, Md., is Sunday, Sept. 10 with church service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship follow service. Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. Wear your western gear, cowboy hats, boots, bandanas, chaps, heck, even a lasso, and bring a friend.

