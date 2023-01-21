I’ve been thinking a great deal about the word “should” these days. I should do this. I shouldn’t do that. Criticizing my feelings. The recent holidays with their New Year’s resolutions seemed to accentuate the shoulds in my schedule, consequently, the closer to Christmas I got, the less I felt like writing. Grief and loneliness, I’m finding, are quite tenacious.
There are far too many times when I “should” on myself. By now, I should have more distance from his death. I shouldn’t feel so raw and vulnerable anymore. I should be more outgoing. I should do this; I should do that. In spite of years in the 12-step program, practicing gratitude, and striving to improve my social, emotional and spiritual life, Mr. Should still lives in my head. I’m doing better at standing up to his lifetime of nagging, but it remains a challenge.
Over the Christmas holidays I decided the most loving thing to do for myself (self-care is a big part of the 12-step program) was to give myself and everyone around me a pass. Ignore the shoulds, even when I felt guilty doing so. Remind myself that the world will not come to an end if I don’t blog, clean the house, bake cookies, buy presents or do holiday things. If I needed to step back and lose myself in a good book or sewing blankets for Project Linus instead of going to a Christmas program, buying this or that, it was perfectly okay. Life goes on though good men die, as Edna St. Vincent Milay wrote.
We all have a tendency to “should” on ourselves. After all, life is filled with possibilities and demands and there are many things we should do if we want to be happy, live in a functional family and be part of a friendly and safe community. While there are times when we’d do well to stop procrastinating, there are far more times when we’d feel better if we quit being so hard on ourselves. We are allowed to feel what we feel, to be disappointed, scared, concerned. We are allowed to be sad, feel overwhelmed and unsure. The trick is to give ourselves enough time and space to feel our feelings, name them, then turn to the God of our understanding for help.
I rarely make New Year’s resolutions anymore as I have a bad habit of not following through. However, this year I have promised myself that when I start “shoulding” on myself I will tell myself that the fate of the world does not rest on my shoulders. I can only do what I can do, and it’s more important that I am a reasonably happy, functioning person, not just for myself, but for others. After all, I do have quite a bit of control over how happy and content I choose to be and an important part of being positive will depend on whether or I “should” on myself.
The New Year is off to a running start. The decorations are tucked away but I am daily grateful for each day and the opportunity to count my blessings. This past Christmas reminded me that everyday is the day for loving and forgiving, for healing what is broken. Every day is the day to be generous, reaching out to others, making connections, and taking advantage of winter’s dark days and long nights to embrace those soul enriching quiet times. Above all, these long winter days are about counting my blessings and opening myself to hearing the angels song of peace on earth to men of goodwill, but that all important phrase, “Men of goodwill” reminds me that that you and I are called to do our part if we are to experience God’s promise of peace on earth.
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church
