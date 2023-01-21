I’ve been thinking a great deal about the word “should” these days. I should do this. I shouldn’t do that. Criticizing my feelings. The recent holidays with their New Year’s resolutions seemed to accentuate the shoulds in my schedule, consequently, the closer to Christmas I got, the less I felt like writing. Grief and loneliness, I’m finding, are quite tenacious.

There are far too many times when I “should” on myself. By now, I should have more distance from his death. I shouldn’t feel so raw and vulnerable anymore. I should be more outgoing. I should do this; I should do that. In spite of years in the 12-step program, practicing gratitude, and striving to improve my social, emotional and spiritual life, Mr. Should still lives in my head. I’m doing better at standing up to his lifetime of nagging, but it remains a challenge.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.