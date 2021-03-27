Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Bethel Mennonite Church is hosting a Community Yard Sale in the parking lot and lawn on Saturday, April 24, at 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Anyone is welcome to reserve a spot to sell their own stuff. There will also be a bake sale and food truck on site. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Kurt (717-624-8154) or email bethel2335@gmail.com.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church will offer all fall and winter items in the store for free from now through April 1. The store is located on the lower level of the church at 30 W. High St., and is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
* Flohr’s Lutheran Church, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, Biglerville, will hold an outdoor/parking lot service for Palm Sunday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m. People attending may sit in chairs socially distanced, or remain in their cars. Pastor Dennis Probst will preside over the worship service of scripture, prayers and music along with communion. Palms will be distributed. All are welcome.
* Trinity United Church of Christ, located on the corner of High and Stratton streets in Gettysburg, will hold brief outdoor prayer services every Wednesday at noon and at 6 p.m. through the Lenten season. All are welcome to attend these 10 to 15 minute worship times. Services will take place at the church entrance on High Street.
*A drive-thru food pantry is conducted from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, with boxes available while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.