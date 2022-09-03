“Carry each other’s burdens.” ~ Galatians 6:2
My father passed away this past January after an extended illness. Always the type-A, energetic man, it was difficult to see him bed-bound for the last seven months of his life.
He was loved so much and it was an honor for our family, along with nurses and caregivers, to take care of him around the clock, throughout this time. It was a physically demanding time, but it was also a time that I will never regret.
I will always cherish the early morning 1:1 talks with dad about our family, his early days as he grew his business, his love for my mom and our family, as well as his hope for eternity. It was precious to laugh and cry and treasure his life, although frail and fading.
Everyone in the family did their part but because I live the closest, I was the “go to” person for my parents. I kept in touch with the doctors and caregivers, arranged the daily schedule, ran errands, among other things.
My father’s condition declined rapidly and he was sent to the hospital, where he passed away. Typically I would have been the person to be at the house when the ambulance arrived. I would have followed and been the advocate for him (along with my mother) at the hospital. I would have sat with my family during the final hours of his life; been with him and held his hand as he was taking his final breaths.
However, I was not with my dad during this time, because my husband and I were quarantined due to covid.
I was heart broken that in this crucial time, I was only able to be a part of it through the wonderful technology of Face-Time. My family held their phone as I watched through my phone in my living room. This continued for hours; throughout the long waiting room hours, during the visit from the doctor explaining that his body was failing. They continued to hold the phone as we chose to remove him from life-support. And they held the phone to him as I said my goodbyes.
After my father passed, I was still looking through the small screen of my phone watching, joining my family in our tears. It was during this tender time, that something took place that forever affected my heart.
I watched as my sister held my dad’s hand, and wept as she caressed it and said, “I will miss your hands.”
It was then that I completely became emotionally “undone.” Without realizing that I expressed my feelings out loud for everyone in the hospital room to hear, I said, “I wish I could hold his hand one more time.”
It was at that moment, my precious sister-in-law took action. She asked my brother-in-law to position the camera (that I was looking through) to focus on my father’s other hand. And she said, “Linda, I will hold his hand for you.”
She then took his hand into her own and began caressing it. It was amazing, how I felt like I was holding his hand. She continued until I indicated that I was finished.
Eventually, when everything was said and done, that could be said and done, we said goodbye, and I hung up my phone.
After quarantine time was over, and we met together to plan my father’s funeral, I went to my sister-in-law and said, “Amy, your kindness to me at that moment was one of the most precious things anyone has ever done.”
She humbly said, “I just felt it was something you needed.”
In Proverbs 3:27, The Message Translation, says, “Never walk away from someone who deserves help; your hand is God’s hand for that person.”
Amy’s hand, holding my dad’s hand was actually God’s hand in my life. A gesture that eased the pain in a beautiful way. It was simple and easy for her, but valuable and life-changing for me.
Oh, if we would live our lives, taking opportunities to lift a burden from someone in need. We need one another and God desires to use you and me, to be his hands to those who need comfort, provision, encouragement and hope.
Won’t you extend your hands to God and say, “Lord use me, in the simple and big ways. Use my hands, as your hands, to help those around me in need.”
You will never know how much your simple willingness can change a person’s life.
