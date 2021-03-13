Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Saint Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church will hold a Curbside Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays, March 19. Menu choices are “The Admiral”– two deep fried Haddock fillets, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, macaroni and cheese, or “First Mate” – fish sandwich, seasoned vegetables, seasoned potatoes, macaroni and cheese. Place your order by calling 845-325-5916 or 845-544-5058. Dinners will be available for curbside pickup between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m.
* Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, will hold a drive-thru Soup and Sandwich Sale on Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Soup choices are ham and bean or chicken noodle, $4 for a pint, or $7 for a quart; chicken salad sandwiches will be $3 each. People should stay in their cars; orders will be taken at the car and the food brought to the car. The church asked people to try to have the correct change. Phone 717-642-9673 for more information.
* Salem Guldens UMC, 224 Low Dutch Road, Gettysburg, will hold a soup and bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon, March 20. Gluten free, yeast breads, desserts and cakes will be available, as well as a traditional variety of soups.
* Trinity United Church of Christ, located on the corner of High and Stratton streets in Gettysburg, will hold brief outdoor prayer services every Wednesday at noon and at 6 p.m. through the Lenten season. All are welcome to attend these 10 to 15 minute worship times. Services will take place at the church entrance on High Street.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
