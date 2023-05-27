The Gettysburg Adventists are presenting a community workshop with Rico Hill, entitled ‘God’s Farmacy.’
No, it’s not spelled wrong. That’s how Hill spells it.
“You will understand why if you’ve ever been to one of his workshops,” a release issued by the Gettysburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church reads.
Many of Hill’s remedies are grown on farms. He also believes Calvary isn’t the only demonstration that God intended to help people understand the Gospel.
Hill’s desire is for this disease-fighting nutrition and natural remedies’ demonstration to take participants deeper into God’s Word, with a little help from the garden and the kitchen.
Hill has worn many hats throughout his illustrious career, including health evangelist, author, actor, screenwriter, and Hollywood TV executive. He is currently sharing his passion for the Gospel and nutrition with participants around the world, according to the release.
“This workshop is for those with arthritis, digestive issues, diabetes, depression, heart, lung disease, neuropathy, thyroid condition, tinnitus, you name it, and for anyone that just wants to repair their health or prevent disease using God’s prescriptions,” the release reads.
Hill by no means advocates going off prescribed medicine. Rather, his remedies and lifestyle changes work in tandem and may hopefully reduce the need for medical prescriptive medicines, according to the release.
“Improvements must be monitored by a physician. It is Rico’s goal that participants are given tools to get back on the track for more vibrant health while having a closer relationship with God and others,” the release reads.
The workshop is Sunday, June 3 at 4 p.m. at 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Program materials, snacks and beverages will be provided. Reserve a spot by clicking the link at www.getsda.org or leave a message at 717-334-6522. Free ticket reservations are also available at Eventbrite.
“If you are unable to attend this workshop but would like to be notified of future events, please contact us Gettysburg.adventist@gmail.com or dial the number above,” the release reads.
