Over the years, I have read many definitions of codependency. All relate in some way to discounting our own needs and feelings and expecting others to validate us and make us happy Those of us who have found our way to 12 step meetings such as Families Anonymous, AL-Anon, CoDa, Adult Children of Alcoholics etc. did so because we found that our excessive need to be needed, loved, approved of, and in control was not just making us unhappy but was actually driving us crazy. The more stressed we got, the more we nagged, criticized, obsessed, tried to do more, and repeated off-putting critical behaviors that drove people away. Just as with any other addiction, it usually takes a number of crises to make us codependents recognize our need for help, for the harder we codependents try to maintain control and avoid criticism, the more we fall into insane behaviors such as nagging and being verbally and physically abusive ... all in our desperate attempts to force others to comply with our needs and wishes. Unfortunately, the more we lash out to maintain control, the more miserable and stressed we become.
Looking back over my own journey with codependency I can see how letting go of my unhealthy need for acceptance and approval was critical. I was the middle child and grew up playing the role of family mediator, believing I had to be perfect to be good enough, I constantly compared myself to my sisters. Since I thought they were somehow better than me, I found my role in serving as a buffer between my mother and sisters who often fought. Yet, even though I was successful in deflecting many family arguments I still felt nothing I ever did seemed good enough. Convinced that I was inherently unworthy of being loved for myself, I sought to earn the love and approval of my friends, husband, children, family, church and community by doing more, having a beautiful home, perfect children, following the rules, overextending myself, being a good little Christian, etc. Did it work? Of course not.
