At a recent CoDa meeting, we talked about the 10th step which makes me think about Thanksgiving as that’s the step in which we are urged to do a daily review of our successes and our failures, our joys and sorrows. I am so grateful that Thanksgiving still hasn’t been commercialized.
One of the best ways I know of doing a 10th step is keeping a gratitude journal. There is something about writing things down that makes them more real. No matter how bad things get, there is always something for which to be grateful. Gratitude, like anything else, increases the more we practice being grateful. I’ve often thought that Jesus’s “you who have eyes but cannot see” is referring to our self-absorption and lack of gratitude.
We don’t have to win the lottery before we practice gratitude! Becoming grateful for the everyday stuff is the whole point of practicing gratitude. That’s the underlying meaning behind “Give us this day our daily bread.” Jesus didn’t tell us to pray for unlimited riches and being free from want during our lifetime. He told us to be grateful for receiving what we need and have, one day at a time. When we obsess about our problems, that’s all we see. When we practice gratitude we become more and more aware of everything that is available to us. More importantly, we no longer assume life owes us anything. Everything we have and do becomes a gift.
When we talk about living in the moment, we are talking about acknowledging all of the people, resources, opportunities, etc. that create the backdrop of our lives. Gratitude makes us more observant, attentive, and thankful. While my husband was living, I took his presence for granted, I am sad to admit, and one of my greatest regrets is not having thanked him more often for the quiet joy he gave me.
Fasting is a great way to rediscover the importance of what we already have. We’ve been told it is better to give than receive, but it is equally important to be grateful receivers. I am reminded of something I read years ago. “Instead of going through your closet and pulling out the things you don’t use when there is a clothing drive or a disaster, choose your favorite outfit, coat, sweater, shoes. It means little to give of your excess. Experiencing true generosity and gratitude comes when we dip into our reserves and give of our best. That’s the meaning of the widow’s mite.”
This fall, I am choosing to be more judicious about keeping the thermostat at a lower temperature, using less water, eating left-overs – not because I am worried about money, but because I’ve been taking life for granted. Fasting is one of the spiritual disciplines, but we can also fast by doing with less. Years ago, Doris Longenecker wrote a cookbook entitled “Living More With Less.” Learning to celebrate simply opens the door to abundant living, she insists. She had an entire chapter on how to entertain simply. She suggested that by getting out the good china, burning candles, decorating with a potted plant or favorite object, you can turn a simple meal of soup, good bread and cheese into a celebration. The joy of eating is as much about companionship as it is food. The good life, she claims, is all about simplicity, because doing less leaves us more rested, less stressed, and ready to focus on friends and family. .
The older I get, the more I understand The Apostle Paul’s injunction to be grateful in and for all things. Without gratitude, life is empty. We can be pious and outwardly religious, but without gratitude, we feel empty, grumpy, and unsatisfied. Gratitude is the door to happiness. Gratitude is the source of contentment. Gratitude is serenity’s sweet sister, for when we are grateful there is little room for self pity or grumbling. After all, it’s gratitude that enables us to courageously embrace the pain and disappointment that is so much a part of life. It is gratitude that enables us to experience God’s courage and grace. It is gratitude that helps us learn the lessons life has to teach us. It is gratitude that transforms our failures into opportunities. It is gratitude that turns fear into faith, hopelessness into hope. It is gratitude that transforms death into new life and new beginnings. It is gratitude that allows us to touch fingertips with the God of our understanding. And for that, let us be deeply and profoundly grateful.
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.