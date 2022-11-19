At a recent CoDa meeting, we talked about the 10th step which makes me think about Thanksgiving as that’s the step in which we are urged to do a daily review of our successes and our failures, our joys and sorrows. I am so grateful that Thanksgiving still hasn’t been commercialized.

One of the best ways I know of doing a 10th step is keeping a gratitude journal. There is something about writing things down that makes them more real. No matter how bad things get, there is always something for which to be grateful. Gratitude, like anything else, increases the more we practice being grateful. I’ve often thought that Jesus’s “you who have eyes but cannot see” is referring to our self-absorption and lack of gratitude.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.

