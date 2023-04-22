Another Easter season has come and gone. It’s a great time of the year. The flowers are blooming, and the winter season is passing. We are prepared for the newness of another spring and looming summer. I expect we all love this time of the year.
As we celebrate Easter and the life, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, we celebrate the passing of our old life and all it represents, and we gaze into our new life in Christ and all that represents. It’s much like the sense of flowers blooming in the spring of our new life in Christ.
With each passing year with its ups and downs, one thing remains consistent and absolute. He is our rock, a sure foundation. The world may worsen in its rebellion against truth, be He remains the truth. He was sent to redeem us and with His life, death, burial, and resurrection He did just that.
As we celebrate the Easter season, we gaze into the reality that Jesus died to put away sin and its consequences. He arose to give us life. We are now forgiven of all sin. We are given the righteousness of God as a free gift. No matter who we are, who we’ve been or what we’ve done, the cross and His blood has changed everything. We are now the sons of God. We have now been given the glorious liberty that righteousness affords. We are blessed with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ. He is the King and He lives in us. His kingdom is revealed in us, through us and by us. As His sons, we reign as kings and priests on the earth.
Colossians 1:26-27 in the Passion Translations says, “There is a divine mystery—a secret surprise that has been concealed from the world for generations, but now it’s being revealed, unfolded, and manifested for every holy believer to experience. Living within you is the Christ who floods you with the expectation of glory! This mystery of Christ, embedded within us, becomes a heavenly treasure chest of hope filled with the riches of glory for his people, and God wants everyone to know it!”
Not only is He risen but He is living in us! Not only has He risen from the dead, but so have we!
Because of the resurrection of Jesus, who we were is no longer the reality. When we received Him, we received new life. We are a new creation. He lives in us, and our life is in Him. It is not about “less of us and more of Him”. We have all of Him and He has all of us. We are in Him and He is in us. As His sons, we now have a relationship with the Father that cannot be improved upon. We are now all we were meant to be that He arose from the dead to give us. Every new day, every new year, every new season affords us the opportunity to know Him more intimately and become more like Him. Who we were was crucified with Him and the life that we live in the flesh we live by our faith in Him. He finished the work, and He has given us new life in Him. Not only has He risen but so have we! We celebrate today and every day, His life as well as our new life.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.