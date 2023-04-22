Another Easter season has come and gone. It’s a great time of the year. The flowers are blooming, and the winter season is passing. We are prepared for the newness of another spring and looming summer. I expect we all love this time of the year.

As we celebrate Easter and the life, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, we celebrate the passing of our old life and all it represents, and we gaze into our new life in Christ and all that represents. It’s much like the sense of flowers blooming in the spring of our new life in Christ.

Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.

