After listening to the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting of August 21, 2023, I want to thank every administrator and school board member serving in our Adams County school districts. You have heavy decisions and responsibilities, not just for this school year, but for many years in the future!
I must admit I am saddened by the moral slide in our community in the past 60 years!
When I was in high school we had a math teacher whom we loved because he was such an excellent teacher, he was interesting, he was funny and he was genuinely interested in us. However, he was immediately fired because he was seen drunk in public. A teacher was expected to be an exemplary citizen. One the students could look up to and emulate! No other standard was acceptable! But, of course, back then the Bible was read daily at the start of school. The standard for moral behavior was known and acknowledged by our community, our administrators, our teachers and our students.
I’m certain all the highly educated and passionately speaking individuals at the board meeting would be irate if contractors, electricians, plumbers, building inspectors, etc. compromised on the work or the materials they used to build their homes. Does it matter if one board or one pipe is a half inch or so shorter than the others? Does it matter if a tiny bit of insulation on an electric wire is exposed? Does it matter if the windows weren’t properly installed and water sloshes across the floor every time it rains? Of course it matters! You’ve hired someone to do a job. You are paying them good money. You expect a good product that you can be proud of when it is finished! Does it matter if that supporting wall is sagging a bit? It sure does! Something is wrong with the foundation. It needs to be repaired and strengthened or the building will begin to collapse.
BUT, you say, it is barely noticeable. The building inspector will probably miss it, so it’s okay. Right? Absolutely NOT! You hire someone with the expectation that they will do the job correctly and use accurate measurements and quality materials and follow the necessary codes. Should we expect anything less of the people to whom we entrust our children?
God created man in HIS image and God gave man only one command that is found in Genesis 2:16-17. “Don’t eat from the tree of the knowledge of Good and Evil”. Why did He say that? Because God is the authority on what is good and what is evil. He is omniscient. He knows what is good for humans and what is not good. Adam and Eve were led to believe they could decide for themselves what was good and what was not.
Unfortunately, people have continued to believe they know better than their creator how to manage their lives. But God created us male and female and He also planned a PERFECT life for each of us. In the Bible in the book of Jeremiah chapter 29 and verse 11 God said, “I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a HOPE and a future.” Isn’t that a beautiful promise worth living for? Isn’t that what you’d want for your children and your students? A plan, a hope and a future with no harm attached!
At the board meeting so many people were concerned about the suicide rate among teenagers today. In fact, two of those statistics took place in the GASD last year. My heart goes out to those family members affected by such tragedy. Please, give your children and your students HOPE. Read the Bible. Learn about God’s love for you. He loved you so much that He died for you! Take your children to a church that teaches Biblical values. Help them to find their REAL identity in Christ.
Too many of our students are allowed to see things, hear things and do things that are not good. Confusion and then compromise takes place and soon hopelessness takes root and the end is not pleasant. Let’s return to God’s plan.
To every school board member and administrator in every school district, you have the job of doing what is right for your students. Don’t allow yourselves to fall into the trap of agreeing to something that is not good in the long run just because it would appear that the majority are making those demands of you. You are being asked to continue to lower the standards that created the respect and admiration that America achieved up until about the 1960’s. If you’re not sure what is right, spend some quality time with your creator and ask Him for wisdom. He will teach you what is right and what is good! The Bible was the book that built our strong and respected nation. Let’s once again embrace those values.
Will everyone in the community appreciate your decisions? No. But for the sake of our students now and the future of our society, make those tough decisions that will produce outstanding citizens for at least the next ten generations.
Remember, in the book of Genesis, the tree of knowledge also had fruit that was evil! Your mission is to promote what is good and right and true so that our schools and our community will be safe and evil influences will fail.
