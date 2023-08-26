After listening to the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting of August 21, 2023, I want to thank every administrator and school board member serving in our Adams County school districts. You have heavy decisions and responsibilities, not just for this school year, but for many years in the future!

I must admit I am saddened by the moral slide in our community in the past 60 years!

Charlotte Bergmann is a retired school teacher and now enjoys family life, volunteering for several community organizations, Bible studies and serving at church functions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.