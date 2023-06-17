Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* All are welcome Sunday, June 18, at Covenant Reformed Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, in the Seventh Day Adventist church building, for the installation of our new pastor, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez at 11 a.m. Dr. Jonathan L. Master, president of Greenville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, will preach the sermon. Following the worship service, attendees are invited to a fellowship dinner.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need.
* Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a free group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* The expanded Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers for free clothing are accepted from certain community service organizations; voucher applications are available at the Clothing Closet.
* St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, is hosting church dinners on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. It is a covered dish dinner. Dress is casual. There will be singing, prayers, Bible reading and fellowship. All are welcome. Call 717-624-4238 for more information.
* Bethel Mennonite Church is hosting a Bible study using the book “Becoming a Vessel God Can Use” by Donna Partrow on Fridays at 10 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join.
* Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., hosts a free adult discussion group Sundays at 9:30 a.m., all welcome. Worship services are at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 717-642-8936.
* The art of Bible marking is taught at the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, weekly on Wednesdays, 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
* Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, Emmitsburg, Md., mulch fundraiser begins June 1. Hardwood mulch is $5 per 3-cubic-foot bag or $4 each for 20 bags or more. Orders can be picked up at the Baughman Farm, 12120 Harney Road, Taneytown. Contact Curtis Baughman at 443-336-5269 to order mulch or for more information. The mulch can be delivered for a goodwill donation.
* The Gettysburg Ministerium will sponsor an Interdenominational Summer Worship series at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue, June 18 through Sept. 3, at 8 a.m. Contact Pastor Dale Williams at 717-253-8236 or pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com for more information.
* Weekly Bible Study, “Tracing the Footsteps of Jesus” is Saturdays, 2-3 p.m. at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Travel the Holy Land with Jesus and learn the history that changed the world.
* Friend to Friend Support Group meets weekly, on Wednesdays 4:30 -5:30 p.m. This quarter’s focus is mental hygiene. This group is open to anyone with a desire to improve interpersonal relationship skills, make friends, and have open discussions. For more information, call Lisa at 717-353-0911.
