In 2005, I began the journey which would ultimately lead to my first Broadway show. A dear friend of mine was the director for the workshop of a new musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities.” He convinced me to make the trip to New York and audition. I was nervous and excited about all of this, but at the same time a tiny bit ambivalent. I enjoy performing in musicals, but never really imagined there would be a chance of actually doing a New York show. I saw myself then, as I see myself now: A tradesman, a workingman’s actor from Pittsburgh, who has spent 33 years making a living in his chosen field. Some people would say I’m lucky. I would say blessed.

But the audition ended up being fun. That’s not what usually happens. Auditions can be extremely nerve-racking, vomit inducing, experiences. My director friend was very welcoming, and the producers laughed at my stuff. (Notice I said ‘laughed at’ not ‘laughed with.’ I’ll take laughs wherever I can get them.) I guessed they were looking for a little comedy in the show, considering how dark the source material was. So, to my great surprise, I had won a role in a New York workshop.

Tim Hartman is a cartoonist, actor, worship pastor and writer from Pittsburgh, Pa. Where he lives with his wife Diana Hartman. His editorial cartoons run in 40 newspapers across Pennsylvania.

