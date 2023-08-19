In 2005, I began the journey which would ultimately lead to my first Broadway show. A dear friend of mine was the director for the workshop of a new musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities.” He convinced me to make the trip to New York and audition. I was nervous and excited about all of this, but at the same time a tiny bit ambivalent. I enjoy performing in musicals, but never really imagined there would be a chance of actually doing a New York show. I saw myself then, as I see myself now: A tradesman, a workingman’s actor from Pittsburgh, who has spent 33 years making a living in his chosen field. Some people would say I’m lucky. I would say blessed.
But the audition ended up being fun. That’s not what usually happens. Auditions can be extremely nerve-racking, vomit inducing, experiences. My director friend was very welcoming, and the producers laughed at my stuff. (Notice I said ‘laughed at’ not ‘laughed with.’ I’ll take laughs wherever I can get them.) I guessed they were looking for a little comedy in the show, considering how dark the source material was. So, to my great surprise, I had won a role in a New York workshop.
Though the workshop went very well, and the show was met with a lot of positive feedback, it did not lead directly to a Broadway theater. The next three years were a whirlwind of concert performances, producer try-outs, and public presentations of the material. The idea was to show people what we had and raise the money to get the show produced on New York. I distinctly remember praying to God we would make it to Broadway.
I really believed in this show. I still do! The story portrays a message of self-sacrifice, redemption and unconditional love this world desperately needs. And, besides all of that, the music was just beautiful! So, I committed myself to be a part of it, wherever it went. Many times I would drop whatever I was doing in Pittsburgh and run off to New York and do whichever role they needed me to fill for each presentation. I portrayed, at one time or another, nearly every secondary character. But I was hired to play a very specific role.
There is a character in the book named Jerry Cruncher. Jerry is a gruff, intimidating, but lovable reprobate, who steals dead bodies for a living. He is a grave-robber, and he has two lackeys. One is very small, and the other is very tall. Thankfully, they asked me to play the tall one. The three of us sang a song called “Resurrection Man.” If you can get your hands on the cast recording, that’s me singing on that particular song. The song was in the show, purely for comic relief.
It wasn’t a very big role, but the character was the perfect fit for my particular talents. They were having trouble getting the scene to be as funny as they wanted it. The song was a raucous, comic dance number and the scene needed to match the tone of the number. So I did what I do: Take material and make it funny. (Lately, I’ve been thinking, you could boil down my entire career to those 6 words. Take. Stuff. And. Make. It. Funny.) I love being given the freedom to experiment as a particular character and find what makes that character comical. To me, it’s all about contrast. I was the biggest actor on stage, so I made him the most timid, sweet-hearted soul you would ever hope to meet. He was willing to dig up corpses because he felt sorry for them. It had to be lonely down there in that box, and my guy just wanted to give them a little air! (I didn’t say he was a particularly smart.)
The producers had finally raised the finances needed to mount the show at a theater in Sarasota, Florida. To no ones surprise, we were a hit! After years of struggle and a persistence that I still marvel at, the producers were given a Broadway theater to mount their ‘baby.’ And I was going to Broadway.
Let me make it very clear. I did not expect ‘Resurrection Man’ to make it into the final production. It was fun and silly, and clearly did not look like anything else in the show. As a storyteller, I have learned that editing is your most powerful tool. There is no easier way to lose an audience than to fall in love with every detail you could bring to a story. You have to, more often than not, cut something to make a story sing.
But the song and the scene remained in the show. We were in previews, a few days from opening night, and the three of us who performed the number, ‘Resurrection Man,” waited back stage for our entrance. Once you have performed in a show for a while, nerves don’t really play an enormous role. We usually spent our offstage time laughing and joking about any number of ridiculous things. I really like those times when you are so relaxed in a show that it just flows out of you, like life. As we stood there, just thirty seconds before we walked out on to the stage, one of the stagehands asked us, “How are you guys feeling about your song being cut?” We just looked at each other, and then at him, and my friend Craig said, “We didn’t know.” And the face of the stagehand went grey.
I’m not going to try and describe what that felt like. We headed out on to the stage knowing that this would be the last time the scene and song would be performed. All I could think was I had spent five years working on a show that I was now essentially not a part of anymore. My heart was fluttering in my chest. Everything on stage seemed different somehow. The number flew by, and we left the stage with the audience applauding our efforts. I went to the dressing room and called my wife.
I have spent my entire career making people laugh. It’s been really wonderful! I have nothing to complain about. But I do wonder why our failures hold us so intently. How they linger so heavily on our souls. How they poke at us at unexpected times. I was in a Broadway musical, but I was having trouble being grateful for that gift. God had, after all, answered my prayer affirmatively. For a time I didn’t really want to talk to anybody. I spent more and more time alone. The bigger picture was becoming ‘my sadness’ rather than the effort to create something wonderful. I was the dim, grey sun at the center of the galaxy. Still trying to be funny. Still trying to make people laugh. Still smiling, but there wasn’t any truth behind any of it.
Last year nearly 50,000 people took their own lives. I can’t even come close to knowing the sense of desperation that would cause someone to take their own life. But I can understand where those feelings start. I get how that kind of despair, if left unchecked by faith, hope and love can hold up a signpost to self-destruction. I continue to pray for his family. I’m praying for any of you who are holding too closely to the failures of the past. Let it go. Give it to someone else who has the ability to carry it. He said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take up my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”
Tim Hartman is a cartoonist, actor, worship pastor and writer from Pittsburgh, Pa. Where he lives with his wife Diana Hartman. His editorial cartoons run in 40 newspapers across Pennsylvania.
