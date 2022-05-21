Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* An “Experiencing God” study is being held at Bethel Mennonite Church on Fridays at 10 a.m., recurring through May.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* St. Mary’s Church, Fairfield, is holding an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in the church hall on Sunday, May 22, 8 a.m. to noon. Carry outs available. Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. All are welcome; no reservations needed. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
* MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers, ages birth to 5) and MomsNext (Mothers of school age children) will meet May 26, 6:30-8 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg. Call 717-334-3209 for more information.
