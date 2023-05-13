My granddaughter took me for a drive through some of our local wooded areas yesterday. South Central Pennsylvania is not only rich in orchards but as part of the Appalachian Mountain chain there are miles and miles of woodlands and gravel roads that can take the adventurous into really remote areas.

With many of the early blooming trees trading their flowers for leaves, the forests were a rich panoply of spring colors ranging from pale yellows, rusty reds, light chartreuse and dark greens. Being outdoors, drinking in Nature’s beauty, was both spirit lifting and soul soothing.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.

