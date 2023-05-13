My granddaughter took me for a drive through some of our local wooded areas yesterday. South Central Pennsylvania is not only rich in orchards but as part of the Appalachian Mountain chain there are miles and miles of woodlands and gravel roads that can take the adventurous into really remote areas.
With many of the early blooming trees trading their flowers for leaves, the forests were a rich panoply of spring colors ranging from pale yellows, rusty reds, light chartreuse and dark greens. Being outdoors, drinking in Nature’s beauty, was both spirit lifting and soul soothing.
I am among the very blessed. I am always surprised when our grandchildren want to spend time with me, so there was something especially heartwarming knowing our granddaughter was as pleased to have me share her love for nature as I was to know she cares so deeply about our environment.
That made yesterday’s foray into the woods especially lovely; stopping by a woodland lake, driving past waterfalls and tumbling streams, making our way to the highest point on one of our nearby mountains and looking out over forested vistas that flowed for miles and miles, sharing a silence occasionally broken by birdsong and wind whispered melodies.
Every area of the world has its own special claim to beauty, whether it’s the lush green of our northeastern springtime or the stark majesty of sandstone cliffs and barren expanses. Having had the good fortune to do some traveling over the years, I have had the privilege of seeing some of the best vistas the Earth has to share, yet yesterday’s ride reminded me that our little corner of the world measures up to the best of them.
Recalling those waves of green I think of the many praise and thanksgiving filled Psalms I have memorized and spontaneously run through my mind. For instance, “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills....” “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof.” Yes, oh yes.
On the way home we saw a field planted in red clover. It was so breath-taking that it invited us to stop and revel in its ruby waves of color. “When I consider the lilies of the field which neither toil nor strive, what is man that you are mindful of Him?”
Life is so amazing when I remember to focus on the moment, when I am willing to embrace what is instead of worrying about something that already happened or hasn’t even occurred yet. My needs are really so simple and few when I am honest with myself, food, shelter, clothing, water, companionship, all of which is mine in abundance.
“O beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain. For purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain. America, America, God shed his grace on thee, and crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.”
“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He leadeth me beside the still waters ... He restoreth my soul....”
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.
