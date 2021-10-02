Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* A community yard sale is set for today, Oct. 2, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information or to reserve a spot call 717-420-5655 or email bethel2335@gmail.com.
* A Drive-Thru BBQ will be held at Tom’s Creek UMC, The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg, on Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A BBQ feast will feature sandwiches, bowls, sides and desserts. Pre-ordering will be available. Check the website for complete information, www.tomscreekumc.com.
* Church Women United will meet by Zoom, Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m., not in person. An email will be sent with zoom link information to CWU members.
* Signs of the Second Coming Seminar is free beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and continuing on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Nov. 6 at the Gettysburg SDA Church. The seminar features Godfrey Chundu, associate pastor of the church. Offered are free study materials, nightly giveaways, Bible and book, Final Empire by Shawn Boonstra of Voice of Prophecy. Go to www.discoveringrevelationevent.org/Gettysburg for more information, and to reserve a spot. Child care is provided. Gettysburg SDA Church is located at 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
