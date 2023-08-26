Fruitbelt Farmworker Christian Ministry (FFCM) Director Christian Aguilar will head the monthly Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Monday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 a.m. at the Apple Bin restaurant.
The Fruitbelt ministry reaches over 2,500 migrant agricultural workers in Adams, Franklin and Cumberland counties.
Pastor Aguilar, originally from Chile, has been living in the United States since 2003 and became a citizen in 2015. His theological training was at the Gateway Theological Institute in Allentown. Along with his FFCM duties he pastors La Vida Life, a bilingual and multiethnic church in Hummelstown. He has been married for 23 years to Ximena and they have two sons.
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast meeting has been rescheduled from its normal first Monday of the month date to Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m.
Everyone is invited to attend this always multi-denominational group to learn from and enjoy the speaker’s insights. The morning gathering is held monthly at the Apple Bin Restaurant on Pa. Route 234 outside Biglerville at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders. It continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carol Rex and Klaus Bergmann accompanying on his accordion.
Following the guest pastor’s comments and prayers as requested by the group, fellowship is generally finished by 9 a.m.
In October, UAPB will return to its normal meeting time at 7:30 a.m. on the first Monday of the month, Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.