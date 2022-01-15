The Religious Society of Friends (commonly called Quakers) came to Adams County in the 1740s. In 1748, a preparative Meeting was established at Friends Grove, east of Biglerville, in what was then part of Menallen Township.
As growth continued, Menallen became an independent Monthly Meeting in 1780. In 1848, the log meeting house at Friends Grove was moved to the current site of Menallen Monthly Meeting, three miles north of Biglerville.
That site sits between the properties of the Tyson and Griest families. In 1884, the present brick meeting house was built to replace the log structure. We don’t know when the carriage house was built; if anyone has thoughts or photos, please let me know.
While the past year at Menallen Meeting was affected by COVID just as much as the year before, Menallen members looked to the future and went outside. We met for Worship on Sundays near our Peace Pole Garden during the summer and fall.
Friends continued to stay outside, and spent many Work Days trimming trees, mulching, planting plants and bulbs, clearing brush and undergrowth in our woods and around our cemetery walls, cutting trees where necessary. Two of those wielding saws and pruners are professional landscapers, so they guided the novices through the process. Worn out entryway signs were replaced with new ones. The front porch floor and its underpinnings were also replaced.
In July, we hosted the Blackburn Association reunion, which happens every 10 years. The Blackburn family (originally from County Armagh, Northern Ireland) was part of Menallen Meeting from the 1740s until they moved further west, possibly to Bedford County on their way, as there’s a Blackburn Road near Bedford Friends Meeting.
If you’d like to know if you’re a member of this large group of descendants, see www.blackburn_tree.org or contact Kevin Howley, khowley@aol.com, who is the head of the organization and would graciously take a look at your family tree.
Menallen has been hosting a Spiritual Formation group session on the first Sunday of each month at 12 noon; the first was on our porch, in the sun, in October, with friends telling their spiritual journey.
We’re looking forward to meeting the challenges of the New Year with grace and love.
