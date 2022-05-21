These past few days, each time I sit down to write, pray, or meditate, all I experience is emptiness. So I fiddle with this and mess with that, hoping something will emerge from my waiting
It’s not that I’m unhappy. In fact, the days are flowing fairly smoothly since he died.
I am finding things to do. I helped with a wedding.
I went to an amazing concert. I’m spending time with friends and family.
I’m planting flowers. It’s just that something is missing!
I don’t want to be ungrateful, but why can’t he come to me? Reassure me?
Hearing from others is about as satisfying as ripping apart the stole I had almost finished because I made a serious mistake, then made it worse by trying to fix it. I’m dropping too many stitches to keep going, but I’m reluctant to start over.
So, what are we to do when our lives come apart, when the emptiness seems greater than the pleasure?
I can step back and look at the past and replay times when I dropped stitches and begged God to make everything better.
I can now see those same experiences through the vista of time and profit from the gift that was hidden in their pain, the opportunity that opened up precisely because of what felt so wrong at the time.
But that’s little comfort right now. I’m still adjusting to a world without him.
This morning, a friend suggested I repeat my first step. I know she’s right.
My grief will not heal without my admitting I am powerless to change the fact he is dead.
As long as I cling to him, I’m going to have bad days.
Truth be told, I’m still working the steps as if I am flying a kite. I watch it fly away, all the while yanking back on to the kite string when he feels too far away.
Yes, I know I am grieving for myself, not for him.
He’s better off no longer suffering, but I”m grieving the big hole he leaves me and others.
To be honest, I think I’m looking for a sign that it would not be disloyal to let him go.
Then there’s the part of me that wants to come around the corner and get a glimpse of him watching the birds, if just one more time.
Just as I begin to work Step One: Admitted I am powerless over my grief.
StepsTwo and Three pop into mind.
It’s going to take a power greater than me, myself, and I to regain stability and sanity. Once again, I’m called to turn my will and my life over to the care and guidance of the God of my understanding. In fact, my only option is to let go and let God work on me until I finally let go of that kite string.
But, not yet. Not until it’s safer to risk unraveling all those stitches and beginning anew. In the meantime, I cling to some of those wonderful 12 step sayings: Just do the next thing.
Live one minute, one hour, one day at a time. Fake it till you make it. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. An attitude of gratitude. Above all, an attitude of gratitude.
