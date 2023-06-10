Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.

* All are welcome Sunday, June 18, at Covenant Reformed Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, in the Seventh Day Adventist church building, for the installation of our new pastor, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez at 11 a.m. Dr. Jonathan L. Master, president of Greenville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, will preach the sermon. Following the worship service, attendees are invited to a fellowship dinner.

