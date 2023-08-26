Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg, PA area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently involved in a traveling ministry helping churches in south central Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. He has been married for 40-plus years to his wife Karen and has two adult children, Rachel who is a medical coder and lives in Kingsport, Tenn., and Jason who owns a handyman business in Gettysburg. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or richardhamm@charter.net.