It is our purpose to “discern the times.” What is the proper discernment for the hour we are living in? As Christians, how should we profile ourselves in relation to events that are transpiring around us?
It is a time when we should consider new possibilities of interpreting the Bible and what it reveals to us about “end-times.” For most of us, growing up in America in the last generation, we have been inundated with a belief that soon coming of the Lord is near.
We have been told that His return will be preceded by the rapture of the church, a great tribulation, and an antichrist that will rule over the earth.
All these scenarios have been connected to the judgement of the Lord and culminating with His return to the earth. The problem with all this is that almost all that has been preached, prophesied, and predicted for decades has all proven to be wrong. Something is amiss. We are in a time when God is addressing old understanding with new revelation, i.e. understanding of the divine plan.
What are we to do? How are we to respond? We should be lovers of the truth. When we hear truth and it does not agree with our present belief, the proper response is to repent. Repentance is to change your course, or change your mind, and to go in a different direction, to think a new way. We have a desperate need for a change of direction in how we view the future, not only for the church, but for the world. We need an upgrade! We need to know the truth concerning the return of the Lord and what precedes that blessed hope. We need a new view of the future.
The new view we need of the future is one of hope. This hope gives us vision that will prepare and equip us to live in the earth, to imagine and dream of ways to make the earth better and will thrust us forward into a life filled with faith to make a difference with our life.
As we let go of past understanding and reach for new understanding in pursuit of this new view, it is important for us as Christians to consider some things. We must have a clear understanding that our message is “good news.” It is not a message of fear, anger, condemnation and judgement. It is a message of reconciliation. God has reconciled the world to Himself in Christ. He is love and He loves mankind.
As we look to the future and envision the next generation, we must prepare them and assist them in having great expectations. It is imperative that they know that they can live their lives serving the Lord and advancing His kingdom in the earth. If they are going to do this, they cannot be given the same erroneous views of the past about the future. They must be released to live in and preach a message without fear. If they are, they can have a renewed passion for the Lord and what He desires to do in the earth. It is time for a new view. We are, they are, poised in this hour to make this change. Ponder these things.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg, PA area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently involved in a traveling ministry helping churches in south central Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. He has been married for 40-plus years to his wife Karen and has two adult children, Rachel who is a medical coder and lives in Kingsport, Tenn., and Jason who owns a handyman business in Gettysburg. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or richardhamm@charter.net.
