It’s been six months since he died. It’s time to move on, to pull myself up by my invisible bootstraps. Time to make a new bucket list, to embrace my new reality; do my best to make the most of each and every day.

Years ago spiritual advisor asked me, “What would you do if there were no limitations or restrictions placed on you? Money, family, education, location, gender, race, etc. were not an issue?” I couldn’t answer her question then and I’m having difficulty doing so now.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.