“Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, “This is the way: walk in it.” ~ Isaiah 30:21
Last week, I was meeting my daughter at a half-way point that we had agreed upon to pick-up our granddaughter, whom we were going to be baby-sitting for the day. The location is only about 15 minutes from my home. I texted my daughter before I left, and told her, “Leaving now.”
Twenty-five minutes later, I saw a sign for an exit off the highway that was ten minutes past our meeting point! What in the world happened? I felt like I had been teleported there. I looked at my watch, and, sure enough, I had been driving for twenty-five minutes, and had LONG passed the destination I had been aiming for.
I embarrassingly calling my daughter whose first response was, “Mom, how did you do this?”
My answer, “I have no idea! I guess I was on auto-pilot!”
Have you ever done that? Driven a familiar road, only to find that you can’t remember the drive? You’ve “tuned out”? Maybe your mind was preoccupied with something, or it seems you can drive that route in your sleep, you’ve done it so often. We can miss road signs, and exits and not even realize it. I don’t recommend it, but I know it’s happened to me before. I’ve arrived at work and thought, “Did I stop at that stop sign? I can’t recall.” Oh, my.
Obviously this article is not about our driving habits, (however good or bad they may be), but I like to think of our life in much the same way.
Sometimes it’s easy to live on “auto-pilot.” We just go day to day, routine by routine, habit by habit, and suddenly we realize five years have gone by. The days run into each other and can become a blur.
I wonder how many times I’ve “driven past” people who needed a smile or word of encouragement, or I neglected a path that led to something thrilling? Maybe I was too hurried; too preoccupied; too absorbed in my own agenda? Or too afraid to let go of control and enjoy the adventure?
I believe, that God wants us to live “aware” of the arrows and signs He’s placed in our lives, so that we can be people who live more intentionally. To be people who are willing to go where He leads and guides us.
It’s my desire to live each day on purpose. Knowing what He has called me to do, and doing it to the best of my ability. Being alert to His leading; being sensitive to His Still Small Voice; being available for detours, stop signs, and even U-Turns.
Sure, turning on the GPS and cruise control may be easier, but, as Carrie Underwood said it so well, “Jesus take the Wheel!” He desires to be in the drivers seat, to lead the way, to show us where to go, what to say, and what to do.
In my life, I’ve realized, as I have tried to live more intentional, these instructions or directions that The Holy Spirit gives, can be exciting! And other times, it may feel easier to turn off that Still Small Voice and take back the drivers seat.
I believe if we ignore those signs; those promptings, those directions, we may feel “in control” and it may seem easier, but without realizing we may miss our true destination or even begin heading in the wrong direction!
Personally, for me, the past year of my life, I have been on a road, being very aware of the “arrows” that God has been placing on my journey. Truth be told, the road I’ve been on has been very comfortable and easy. But as I prayed and sought the Lord, I realized that there were arrows that He began showing me, “This road is not leading to your final destination. There is another road ahead, I want you to turn on.”
With much prayer and counsel (and a good many tears), I have realized that my time serving as the pastor for Trinity Christian Fellowship has come to an end. God is pointing me to another path. The scenery will be different, but I am confident, He is showing me the way. Sometimes it’s difficult to turn off the familiar road, and other times, it is exciting. For me, I am experiencing both emotions.
My husband and I will continue to minister as guest speakers, traveling locally and abroad to bring the Message of Jesus to others and I will finally write the book that has been long on my heart to write. I am thankful that I will also continue to write this monthly article for The Gettysburg Times.
As I have journeyed this path of watching for road signs, and making adjustments, I believe there are others who are on a similar journey. In fact, I’ve spoken to many recently whose familiar road seems to changing courses, as well.
Early retirements, a desire to change jobs, the search for a different church, a move from a well-loved home…transition is never easy. But if we want to be those who live intentionally; who don’t just live our lives on auto-pilot, change is part of the journey.
I encourage you to give God the keys, the steering wheel and full control. (Please don’t be a back seat driver!) And most importantly, enjoy the ride! He has incredible things for all of us to do, and only He knows what lies ahead! Put your seatbelt on, it’s a wild ride, but one you will never regret!
